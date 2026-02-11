Trump announces faith event on National Mall to pray for God’s blessing upon the US

President Trump is inviting Americans to a national prayer event in Washington, DC, scheduled for May 17. The event is meant to celebrate the religious underpinnings of the founding of America.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Americans are invited to a “National Faith” event on May 17 in Washington, D.C., as part of yearlong celebrations in honor of the country’s founding 250 years ago.

President Donald Trump recently announced the event, to be held on the National Mall.

“Mark your calendars: May 17, 2026, Americans unite on the National Mall to pray, give thanks, and rededicate our nation as ONE NATION UNDER GOD,” the White House announced. Trump first said there would be an event during the National Prayer Breakfast last week.

“This prayer breakfast comes at a special time for our country as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence,” Trump said.

“When our founders proclaimed the immortal truths that echoed around the world and down all the way through time, they declared that all of us are made free and equal by the hand of our Creator,” the president said.

Called “Rededicate 250,” the event says it “is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the principles that gave birth to this land of liberty.”

“Join with neighbors and friends from every state in the Union in giving thanks and praise to God for 250 years of His Providence for the United States, in praying that God Bless and Protect America for the next 250 years, and in solemnly rededicating our country as One Nation under God,” the event page says.

“In speech, song, and storytelling, we will bear witness to the extraordinary story of how God has powerfully and wondrously shaped the United States of America—remembering the people, sacrifices, and defining moments in which God has powerfully manifested Himself in our history,” organizers say.

More information can be found here.

