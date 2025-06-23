Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account that a deal had been reached for a 'complete and total' ceasefire.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, saying that he considers the conflict officially ended.

BREAKING: TRUMP just announced and END to the Iran-Israel war! pic.twitter.com/GIWFM5HBhx — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) June 23, 2025

Trump’s announcement on Truth Social came just two days after the United States dropped bombs on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday evening and just a short time after Iran had launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

This story is developing …

