BREAKING: Trump announces potential Supreme Court nominees, one of whom defended pro-life hero Daleiden

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump this afternoon released a list with 20 additional names of potential Supreme Court nominees, including three senators: Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Another name on the new list was Sarah Pitlyk, who was part of the defense team for Center for Medical Progress head David Daleiden in Planned Parenthood’s case against him for exposing the abortion giant’s sale of organs from aborted babies.

Just in December, the Senate confirmed her nomination to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, defying left-wing attacks on her pro-life public statements.

“Ms. Pitlyk is a towering intellect, a supremely capable lawyer, and a strong Constitutional conservative,” Thomas More Society executive vice president Andrew Bath said at the time. Pytlik had worked as special counsel for the Thomas More Society.

”She’s done terrific legal work over the years on some of the Thomas More Society’s biggest cases, and that, together with her service as a law clerk for now U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has prepared her well for her time on the bench,” Bath continued.

“Sarah Pitlyk will be a fair and wise federal judge who will bring honor and distinction to the federal judiciary and make the president who nominated her and the Senate that confirmed her proud.”

Trump said during today’s brief speech announcing the new names, “Every one of these individuals will ensure equal justice, equal treatment, and equal rights for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed.”

He emphasized that all potential Supreme Court nominees would be justices like the late Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito. He did not, in that context, refer to the two justices he nominated himself, namely Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have written opinions disappointing conservatives.

Trump had already released two lists with 21 names overall during his 2016 campaign for president.