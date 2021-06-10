Trump applauds Nigeria for banning Twitter after its president’s post was deleted

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida, June 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Nigeria for banning Twitter after it deleted a tweet posted by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President,” Trump said in a press release on Tuesday.

“More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech — all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil?”

Trump hinted at a possible run for a second presidential term by adding: “Perhaps I should have done it (banned the social media platforms) while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

Trump’s statement comes after Facebook’s VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, a former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Liberal Democrats Party in the UK from 2007 to 2015, announced Friday that Trump would be suspended from the platform “for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Clegg said.

Hard on the heels of Facebook’s move to extend its censorship of a U.S. president, fellow big tech giant Twitter deleted Buhari’s tweet. In the his June 1 message, Buhari warned, "Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand."

According to Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as of June 4 “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.”

The now-deleted tweet from Buhari was aimed at regional secessionists who have carried out a series of attacks on government offices and law enforcement in Nigeria in recent months. Violence linked to regional secessionists has included killing police officers and a jailbreak in which more than 1,800 criminals were freed.