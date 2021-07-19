Trump-appointed US Attorney chose to keep Hunter Biden probe quiet until after election

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A U.S. Attorney hired by former President Donald Trump chose not to take actions alerting the American people to the fact that Hunter Biden, the troubled son of Trump’s then-opponent and now-President Joe Biden, was under federal investigation before the election, effectively denying the public information that may have informed their decision in November 2020.

Politico reported that last summer Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss agreed to hold off on seeking search warrants and issuing grand jury subpoenas related to the foreign business dealings and potential tax violations of the 51-year-old Biden, and that he specifically did so on the advice of unidentified “officials involved in the case” who wanted to avoid the “possibility that the investigation would become a months-long campaign issue.”

“To his credit, [Weiss] listened,” one person “involved in the discussions” said, claiming that any potential case against Biden “has way more credibility now.”

Whatever the presidential son’s legal future may hold, however, the decision greatly benefited Hunter’s father at the time.

Democrats impeached Trump in early 2020 for asking the Ukrainian government to help investigate Joe Biden’s role as Vice President in the ouster of a prosecutor who had been investigating Hunter’s business dealings in the country. Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power and pursuing baseless corruption claims for political gain.

Months later, Hunter’s business dealings became the subject of controversy again when the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation meetings between his father and business interests around the world. Democrats again tried to dismiss the story as “misinformation,” and its allies in traditional and social media worked to suppress its reach.

The existence of an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s international business dealings likely would have significantly affected how the public viewed both the basis for Trump’s first impeachment and the credibility of the Post’s reporting, which in turn would have informed how they viewed both Trump and Biden going into the presidential election.

Politico noted that it was Trump himself who appointed Weiss to his position in 2017, acting on the recommendation of Delaware’s two Democrat senators, Tom Carper and Chris Coons.