Trump approves early steps of Biden White House transition, but says he’s not done fighting

November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Though Donald Trump has not yet conceded the presidency to Joe Biden, his administration has taken initial steps to cooperate with the transition of power, an apparent gesture of magnanimity even as the current president’s legal challenge continues.

U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy formally notified Biden on November 23 that she was releasing limited transition funds to him. In the letter, Murphy stresses that she “was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official” to delay the process, while noting that she did “receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely.”

NEW: GSA letter @GSAEmily to Hon. Joseph R. Biden, Jr. releasing limited funds "in connection with a presidential transition" + lays out multiple threats (family, staff + even pets) to “coerce me into making this determination prematurely” + “To be clear, I did not receive any pic.twitter.com/hfRH7eXKLv — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

Trump endorsed Murph’s move, stressing that it does not mean he is conceding the election. “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!” he said. “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

As part of the presumptive transition, Biden has received a government domain for a transition website, BuildBackBetter.gov, and will begin receiving the classified presidential daily briefing from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The website lists Biden’s priorities as curbing COVID-19 (including urging state and local authorities to force mask-wearing in their jurisdictions), economic recovery (with little in the way of specifics), racial equality (including the creation of a “national police oversight commission”), and climate change (primarily via a dramatic increase in government spending)

Most media outlets have called the presidential election for Biden, though Trump’s lawyers claim they have identified more than double the number of questionable ballots necessary to prove Trump the legitimate winner. Litigation is ongoing.