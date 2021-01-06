Trump asks Capitol Hill protesters to ‘go home in peace,’ Twitter flags his message as ‘risk of violence’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The President of the United States had a message Wednesday afternoon for the protesters on Capitol Hill: go home.

After extraordinary scenes of protesters storming the Capitol building were beamed around the world, Donald Trump made a short video that he published on Twitter.

“I know your pain; I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” the President said.

“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to have our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

Trump then stated that the election had been fraudulent and that this “tough period of time” is unprecedented. He seemed to suggest that the protests were benefiting those he believes have stolen the election.

“It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us: from me, from you, from our country," he said.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we cannot play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.”

The President then repeated his instructions to the demonstrators to go home.

“So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen the ways others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace."

Twitter marked the President’s tweet with the caption “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

However, within four minutes of being published, it was retweeted by EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo.

Protesters managed to climb the steps of the Capitol building this afternoon during the joint session of Congress in which challenges to the electoral college’s certification of the 2020 presidential election were being heard. Capitol police did not prevent a group of protesters from entering the building, and video footage shows them walking peacefully, if noisily, through the iconic National Statuary Hall.

A recess was called in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, and legislators were either removed from the building or asked to “shelter in place” in their offices.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a 6 p.m. curfew.