Trump asks Congress to enact law mandating death penalty for killing law enforcement officers

President Trump has signed an executive order requiring the Attorney General to 'seek the death penalty … for every federal capital crime involving the murder of a law-enforcement officer' or committed by an illegal alien and he asked Congress to 'pass that policy.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump asked Congress to create legislation mandating the death penalty for anyone who kills a law enforcement officer.

“I’ve already signed an executive order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer,” Trump said during his address to Congress on Tuesday night. “And tonight I’m asking Congress to pass that policy.”

President Trump just announced to the widow of a fallen police officer: “I’ve already signed an Executive Order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer, and tonight I’m asking Congress to pass that policy into permanent law.” pic.twitter.com/WMV6BMsApr — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025

On January 20, Trump signed an executive order requiring the Attorney General to “seek the death penalty … for every federal capital crime involving the murder of a law-enforcement officer” or committed by an illegal alien.

On Tuesday night, he called by name Stephanie Diller, the widow of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens in March 2024.

“Stephanie, we’re going to make sure that Ryan knows his dad was a true hero, New York’s finest. And we’re going to get these cold-blooded killers and repeat offenders off our streets, and we’re going to do it fast,” Trump said.

The deaths of police officers on the job in the U.S. have grown by leaps in recent years. “The number of law enforcement professionals nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2024 increased 25% compared to the previous year,” according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). Gunfire was the top cause of the fatalities.

Share











