Trump at Faith Summit: America ‘needs religion, it’s like the glue that holds it together’

Donald Trump said he believes America’s decline in religion leads to the country’s decline overall.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump declared Monday that religion is critically important to the well-being of the United States.

In comments during an interview with televangelist Paula White at the National Faith Summit in Atlanta, Trump traced many of the country’s problems to a decline in religion.

“If you take a look at the anger, the problems that we have, and a lot of it is that (America is) less based on religion now than it was 25 years ago and 50 years ago,” he told White.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We’re going through a lot of problems in our country. If you take a look at the anger and the problems we have, and the problem is it’s less based on religion now than it was 25 years ago — It’s the glue that holds it together.” pic.twitter.com/Lv3H65LL7M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

Trump pointed out that America was once “a Christian and really religious” country. Indeed, according to Pew Research Center, the portion of Americans identifying as Christian has plummeted from 90 percent in 1972 to 63 percent in 2020. During the same period, those who identify as agnostic, atheist, or “nothing in particular” skyrocketed from 5 percent to over 30 percent.

“And that seems to be heading in the wrong direction. And I think as that goes down, I think that our country goes down. I really do,” he added.

“I think this is a country that needs religion. It’s like the glue that holds it together, and we don’t … have that,” the president said.

“That’s why you are the most important people, and I’m not sure you even realize it,” he told his audience.

“They’re trying to hurt you. They’re trying to stymie you, this new administration, this new radical left group of people, and it’s not so new. It’s been around for a while,” Trump said.

Despite the fact that, as he acknowledged, there may not have been many Catholics in the audience, he pointed to the fact that the Biden-Harris administration is “persecuting Catholics” in particular, marveling at the “level of vitriol” directed toward the largest Christian denomination in the U.S.

“When you see what’s going on with the FBI and the Catholic Church, I say, ‘What is happening?’” Trump continued, referring to the FBI’s targeting of Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass, under the Biden-Harris administration.

A memo leaked by an FBI whistleblower indicated that the agency planned to intensify its “assessment” and “mitigation” of so-called “Radical Traditionalist Catholics” due to alleged concerns that “white nationalists” are increasingly making common cause online with attendees of the Latin Mass.

The administration has even taken Catholic nuns to court to defend Biden’s transgender surgery mandate.

The DOJ’s targeting of conservative Christians and Catholics under Biden and Harris has been so pronounced that many commentators have slammed the administration for its political “weaponization” of the federal agencies against pro-lifers, Trump supporters, conservative Christians, and medical freedom advocates.

“When you see what’s going on with the FBI and the Catholic Church, I say, ‘What is happening.’ And you know, the expression is that you’re next because … everybody’s next with this group,” Trump said.

