Trump attacks Mitch McConnell as ‘a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), calling him a “political hack” not fit to lead the Republican Party into the future due to his inconsistency and betrayal of the American people.

Trump said in a statement released on Tuesday, “The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle — they’ve never had it so good — and they want to keep it that way!”

“We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last,” he continued.

Trump characterized McConnell as “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our country.”

Trump’s comments come as a response to McConnell’s remarks concerning Trump’s culpability in causing the January 6 riot within the U.S. Capitol building. According to McConnell, Trump bears responsibility for the rioters who scuffled with Capitol Police and gained entry into the building, which caused the certification of the 2020 presidential election results to be postponed until later that evening.

The Senate minority leader said in a February 13 speech on the floor of the Senate that he believes Trump bears moral responsibility for the actions taken by the rioters on January 6:

There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed that they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president, and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet earth.

McConnell had voted for acquittal in the second impeachment trial not because he believed Trump was indeed innocent of the charges leveled against him, but because he did not believe the Constitution allows for the conviction of former presidents.

Two days later, McConnell doubled down on his position in an opinion piece written for the Wall Street Journal.

“Jan. 6 was a shameful day,” he wrote. “A mob bloodied law enforcement and besieged the first branch of government. American citizens tried to use terrorism to stop a democratic proceeding they disliked. There is no question former President Trump bears moral responsibility.”

“His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone,” McConnell continued. “His behavior during and after the chaos was also unconscionable, from attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the riot to praising the criminals after it ended.”

Trump responded in his statement on Tuesday, “My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up and won. How quickly he forgets.”

“Now his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country,” he added.

“McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings,” Trump argued. “He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.”

“This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!” Trump concluded.