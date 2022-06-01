Trump-backed Senate candidate JD Vance called for ban on pornography to save the culture

Vance told Crisis Magazine last year he wanted to ‘outright ban pornography,’ which he said is destroying American families.

(LifeSiteNews) — Senate candidate J.D. Vance drew attention from legacy media outlets over the weekend for his 2021 comments calling for a ban on pornography, which he said has helped create “a lonely, isolated generation.”

Overtly left-wing news outlet HuffPost reported Sunday that Vance, a Republican candidate for the Ohio Senate, had told Catholic conservative publication Crisis Magazine in a “newly unearthed interview” in August that he wanted to outright ban pornography.

“I think the combination of porn, abortion have basically created a lonely, isolated generation that isn’t getting married, they’re not having families, and they’re actually not even totally sure how to interact with each other,” Vance told Crisis.

The conservative outlet added that after asking the Republican candidate “his thoughts on porn and birth control and their effects on familial decline, [he] admitted he wants to outright ban pornography.”

Vance, author of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” which highlighted the generational struggles of impoverished Appalachian families, won the Senate Republican Primary in Ohio last month after earning the endorsement of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

HuffPost noted that Vance’s call for the outlawing of pornography goes well beyond the stance of the broader Republican Party.

In 2016, the GOP blasted pornography in its party platform as “a public health crisis” and urged “states to continue to fight this public menace and pledge our commitment to children’s safety and well-being.”

Unlike Vance, however, the GOP didn’t explicitly call for the criminalization of pornographic content.

Though the HuffPost noted that Vance’s campaign “didn’t provide a comment about his more recent thoughts on porn, and how they would factor into his priorities as a senator,” he has made no secret about his conservative pro-life agenda.

The 37-year-old Catholic convert, husband, and father has run his campaign on a pro-family “America-First” platform, emphasizing on his campaign website that he is “100 percent pro-life,” and believes in “[e]liminating abortion” in order to help make “our society more pro-child and pro-family.”

Vance has also called for making “it easier to support a family on a single middle-class wage,” urging “fathers to step up,” and making changes to the tax code to “reward,” rather than “penalize,” “marriage and family.”

Meanwhile, Vance isn’t the only prominent Republican to speak out about the deleterious effects of pornography in American culture.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri last year urged conservative men to fight for traditional American values, asserting that the country needs “men who will shoulder responsibility, men who will start and provide for families, men who will enter the covenant of marriage and then honor it.”

According to the 41-year-old Christian husband and father, a sustained cultural attack on masculinity has led to heightened rates of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and addiction to video games and pornography.

“Many men in this country are in crisis, and their ranks are swelling,” Hawley said.

In April, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to earmark almost $70 million in spending to “encourage responsible and involved fatherhood” in the Sunshine State amid what he called a “fatherhood crisis.”

“Incredibly, there are those who diminish the importance of fatherhood and the nuclear family – we will not let that happen in our state,” DeSantis said. “I am proud to say we are doing everything we can to support involved fatherhood in Florida.

