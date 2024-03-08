Trump becomes presumptive GOP nominee as France self-destructs on abortion

On this week's episode of Faith & Reason, Father Charles Murr, Liz Yore and John-Henry Westen discuss Donald Trump's presidential campaign, France's decision to enshrine abortion in its constitution, IVF, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, Father Charles Murr, Elizabeth Yore, and John-Henry Westen discuss a string of victories for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, France’s decision to enshrine abortion in its constitution, a scandalous painting of Our Lord and Judas hanging in Pope Francis’ office, and more.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled that states cannot remove Trump from state ballots, overturning an appellate court’s ruling with regard to Colorado’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot over concerns that he violated the 14th Amendment’s prohibition on political candidates partaking in insurrections. The ruling also comes as judges in Maine and Cook County, Illinois, likewise removed Trump from ballots. SCOTUS’ ruling, delivered Monday, was unanimous.

The day after the ruling, Trump managed to win most Super Tuesday elections, his chief rival for the Republican ticket Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.), dropped out after only winning Vermont.

LifeSite has begun a prayer pledge for Trump’s conversion to the Catholic faith.

Yore, commenting on Trump’s victories, repeats something Westen says in his introduction of the topic – “buckle up.”

“Now the fireworks really begin as the two presumptive candidates will begin the battle for the soul of America in November,” she says, referring to Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Murr finds it “amazing” that, in the name of democracy, the left would exclude someone from the ballot, wondering if they saw the irony. He also notes that democracy consists of the “freedom of elections,” and that the “radical change” in the American system of government is that people could choose different ideologies and candidates to run the government.

Meanwhile, the French National Assembly and Senate voted 780 in favor out of 902 to “enshrine” abortion in the country’s constitution. After the vote, the Eiffel Tower was lit up with the words Mon corps, mon choix, “My body, my choice,” and people reacted to the vote with tears, cheers, and dancing to music by ABBA. Jeanne Smits, LifeSite’s Paris correspondent, wrote that they were “celebrating the symbolic victory of death over life, with a glee that can only be called demonic.”

Yore recalls how Our Lord said in apparitions that France is close to His Sacred Heart, and remarks that the vote represents a “dechristianization of France.” Referencing the work of theologian Michel Schooyans, who maintained that abortion and euthanasia promoted under the aspect of human rights are really “instruments of social engineering” on the part of a globalist elite, Yore further states that the actions of the French government here constitute a “crime that calls out to heaven for vengeance.”

“It just struck me that the eldest daughter of the Church is dying of Alzheimer’s,” Murr says. Speaking to the reaction over the vote, Murr not only says that it is “wrong,” but that “they’re going to take that all the way to the death of France.”

“When they can do something as bold as this, as anti-God as this, and declare it part of human rights, it’s finished,” asserts the priest.

Late last week, a painting of Our Lord in the nude ministering to the body of Judas was seen over Pope Francis’ right shoulder in a video address made to the Pan-American Committee of Judges for Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine (COPAJU). While Francis reportedly received the painting in 2021, L’Osservatore Romano saying at the time that it was hanging in his study, no proof surfaced until this year that it was. Francis himself, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated he believes it possible that Judas saved his soul, in contradiction to the words of Our Lord, St. Peter, and the Catechism of the Council of Trent.

READ: Spanish priest faces three years in prison for alleged ‘hate crime’ of criticizing Islam

To Yore, the painting is “crude” and “insulting.” She maintains that the pontiff’s remarks on Judas’ predestination constitute an attempt to “rewrite” Church history and doctrine into his own “likeness.”

Murr, meanwhile, observes that Francis has not the right to teach “such nonsense,” and that the belief Francis espouses should be “between him and his confessor.” While Murr does not pay attention to these opinions of Francis since they are not of faith and morals, what offends him is the Pope’s taste in art.

“Who would consider that art to put on his walls?” asks Murr. “He’s surrounded by the art of Michelangelo, of Raphael.”

“The greatest the greatest artists in the world are right there, and he puts that behind him?!” he continues, referring to the painting. “This speaks a lot about the man. It’s a shame he has such poor taste.”

By the same token, however, Murr says that people are growing and waking up to a problem in the Church.

“This is what I see as positive happening in the church,” explains the priest. “People are maturing. Catholics are maturing. They’re understanding that their faith depends on their faith. It depends on what they’ve put into it, what they understand, the answers are there, and this is a time to mature, to be adults.”

Recalling a recent conversation with someone he had, in which it was said that the Latin Mass was “the Mass for adults,” Murr observes that the more people resist what comes from Rome, the greater the growth the Old Rite has, and that this phenomenon scares those in the Vatican. Yore reacts to Murr by voicing agreement, though adds that it seems “every day the light is being shown on all the malefactors” in the Church and in the United States.

Later in the episode, the trio discuss in vitro fertilization (IVF) in light of the recent conservative defense of the practice following the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that the embryos created by IVF are indeed children.

READ: Bishop Strickland sheds light on the reality of IVF after Alabama Supreme Court ruling

Westen begins the discussion, noting that there is a “grave confusion” over IVF because of the conservative defense of it. He offers an analogy of the practice, proposing that IVF is like a scientist throwing children at a couple from one building to another, most of the children falling to their deaths, even if the couple manages to catch one. To him, the practice is “horrific,” “against God’s will for procreation,” and that people must know that in order to teach it, given how conservatives have come out in support of the practice.

Yore suggests that people read a blog post on LifeSite by Fr. David Nix, in which he treats of a story from a woman who recounts how a doctor managed to get 38 eggs, of which 31 were fertilized, but 16 of them died and were “discarded” over the course of the next week. 13 were frozen, and two were implanted into her uterus.

She further notes that there are hundreds of thousands of children in the United States who could be adopted, though that no one wants them, despite people claiming that there are not enough children to adopt. She further suggests that as technology develops, the left will begin to push for IVF more and more.

Murr, expounding on the Church’s take on IVF, explains that from the Catholic perspective, life begins at conception, even if the conception is artificial, as in the case of IVF. He also offers analysis of the case of politicians and IVF, explaining that while Trump might have two years ago said that life begins at conception, now will deny it and support IVF in the name of popularity, votes, or “to go along to get along,” because a new problem is presented him. The consequences of forgetting that life begins at conception, he warns, will be scary.

Those in the Church, however, who are silent on the issue because the Church’s teaching is not presently popular, will be so “to the peril of their own souls.”

“The Church used to be the vessel that held those answers, and would give them out freely and boldly,” he explains. “Not any longer. We’re afraid of our own shadows.”

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











