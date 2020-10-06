News

Trump: Biden and Dems support ‘execution’ of newborns

'GET OUT AND VOTE!' Trump tweeted.
Tue Oct 6, 2020 - 5:35 pm EST
Donald Trump | Joe Biden White House/Flickr | mark reinstein/Shutterstock.com
By Charles Robertson
October 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrats’ abortion policy is so extreme that they support “execution” of newborns, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter today. 

At an NBC town hall in Miami this week, a questioner asked what Joe Biden would do to protect women’s so-called “reproductive rights” if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court. Biden responded that should Coney Barrett be confirmed and overturn Roe v. Wade (the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision imposing abortion on demand across the country), “the only responsible thing to do would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.” 

Trump followed up his tweet by pointing out Biden’s 2017 endorsement of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.  

Northam’s January 2019 comments on late-term abortion seemed to imply the possibility of infanticide. Trump has periodically reminded voters of the radical pro-abortion stance that is characteristic of Democrat Party politicians. In an August 2019 campaign speech, he said that “virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion, ripping babies straight from the mother’s room, right up until the moment of birth.” He then recalled Northam’s comments before saying that he has asked Congress “to prohibit extreme late-term abortions because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift of God.” 

