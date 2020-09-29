Biden: If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed Roe v. Wade is on the chopping block

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

September 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argued about the propriety of filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year Tuesday evening during the first presidential debate.

“We won the election, elections have consequences, we have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee,” Trump answered simply, calling his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, “good in every way.”

There’s “plenty of time” to hold confirmation hearings, he added, even if it extends to after the election. He also stressed that Democrats “wouldn’t even think about not doing it” if the situation were reversed (for years Democrats have bitterly complained about the Republican Senate’s refusal to hold hearings on Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia, Merrick Garland, in 2016).

In response, Biden argued that filling the seat this year would deprive the country of the opportunity to have a say in the process, especially in light of the fact that “the election has already started” thanks to early voting.

Biden also invoked fears that Barrett could contribute to the Supreme Court overturning Obamacare and Roe v. Wade. While much of the segment was mired in arguments regarding tangential issues, particularly Obamacare, Trump responded by merely insisting that Biden’s prediction of the Court taking up Roe was premature, and that Biden did not know Barrett’s position on Roe (much of Trump’s base supports him, and Barrett, on the hope that she will vote to overturn Roe).