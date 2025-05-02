Trump blasts ABC as ‘one of the worst’ media outlets pushing ‘fake news’

ABC regularly promotes far-left ideology and is one of the broadcasting networks that refused to cover evidence of corruption within the Biden family, which implicated Joe Biden himself.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump recently slammed ABC as “one of the worst” “fake news” media outlets during a Tuesday interview with one of its correspondents.

Trump threw the insult during an interview with ABC’s Terry Moran marking his first 100 days in office, after Moran asked an insulting leading question of his own.

.@POTUS: “We are a respected country again… We had a President that couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs… We had a President that was grossly incompetent. You knew it, I knew it… But you guys didn’t want to write it because you’re FAKE NEWS. And by the way, ABC is one of the… pic.twitter.com/n7dK4xd4xi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 30, 2025

“Do you think the reputation of the United States has gone down under your presidency?” asked Moran.

“No, I think it’s gone way up and I think we’re a respected country again,” Trump replied. “We were laughed at all over the world. We had a president who couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs, couldn’t walk down a flight of stairs, couldn’t walk across the stage without falling.”

“We had a president who was grossly incompetent,” Trump continued. “You knew it, I knew it, and everybody knew it, but you guys didn’t want to write it because you’re fake news.”

“And by the way, ABC’s one of the worst,” he added.

ABC, which is owned by the Walt Disney Corporation, is one of the biggest broadcasting networks that refused to cover major stories damaging to former president Joe Biden, such as the evidence of his son Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Ukraine and Joe Biden’s likely knowledge of it, as testified by former business associate Tony Bobulinski.

ABC pushes extreme leftist views and degeneracy, such as by having promoted a child “drag queen” and regularly hosting divisive takes on its daytime talk show “The View,” such as when Sunny Hostin blasphemously declared that Jesus Christ would have been the “grand marshal of the Pride Parade.” The show’s commentators have also claimed abortion can be reconciled with Christianity — Whoopi Goldberg on the show once claimed aborting babies is not mentioned in the 10 Commandments.

Share











