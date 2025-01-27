Trump border chief blasts Pope Francis’ hypocrisy on illegal immigration

‘He can protect the Vatican where he lives. He can build a wall where he lives. The American people are not allowed that?’ Tom Homan, a lifelong Catholic, said. ‘He ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That’s a mess.’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s border chief Tom Homan called out Pope Francis for the hypocrisy of his criticism of Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants.

In a January 19 appearance on the “Che Tempo Che Fa” program, Francis said that U.S. deportations of illegal migrants would be a “disgrace.” On Friday, Homan pointed out that U.S. policy is consistent with the Vatican’s enforcement of its own borders.

“They have a wall around the Vatican. If you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious,” said Homan during a Newsmax appearance, adding that anyone who enters there illegally will spend time in jail.

In fact, just this past December, the Vatican ramped up penalties for those who illegally enter its restricted areas, which now include fines of about 10,000 to 25,000 euros or $10,200 to $25,700 and jail time ranging from one to four years. Those convicted of illegal entry into the Vatican are banned from the city-state for up to 15 years.

A large portion of Vatican City, including the palaces, gardens, and offices, are surrounded by walls about 40 feet high, and its gates are manned by Swiss Guards who protect the city from intruders.

Homan remarked regarding Francis, “He can protect the Vatican where he lives. He can build a wall where he lives. The American people are not allowed that?”

“Securing the border saves lives,” stressed Homan. “When less people come, less women get raped by the cartel. Less children die in the river. Less Americans die from fentanyl overdoses.”

A report released in October found that child sex trafficking alone tripled under the Biden-Harris administration’s open borders policies.

“I’m a lifelong Catholic. I was born Catholic. I’ve been through Catholic doctrine. Look, he ought to concentrate on fixing the Catholic Church … he’s got big problems there,” Homan said.

“He ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That’s a mess,” he concluded. Indeed, under Francis’ leadership, the primary papal duty of clarifying and defending Church doctrine has been neglected in favor of a multitude of ambiguous and misleading documents and statements that have given the impression of condoning sin, such as Amoris Laetitia and Fiducia Supplicans, which suggest, respectively, that adulterous “couples” may receive Holy Communion without Confession and that homosexual “couples” may be “blessed.”

Francis has repeatedly claimed that opposing immigration is a “grave sin.” However, the Catechism of the Catholic Church acknowledges the right of political leaders to regulate immigration:

“…political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption.”

Furthermore, the Catechism outlines that “immigrants are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.”

This teaching was expounded upon in 2011 by Pope Benedict XVI in his message for the 97th World Day of Migrants and Refugees. While quoting from Pope John Paul II to defend the “possibility” for people “to enter another country to look for better conditions of life,” Benedict also defended the rights of the home nations to restrict such entries:

At the same time, States have the right to regulate migration flows and to defend their own frontiers, always guaranteeing the respect due to the dignity of each and every human person. Immigrants, moreover, have the duty to integrate into the host Country, respecting its laws and its national identity.

