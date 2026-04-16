Trump budget plan cuts billions of dollars to pro-LGBT programs, targets gender ‘extremism’

Trump’s proposed 2027 budget cuts more than $6 billion to pro-LGBT HIV programs and ‘research,’ defunds ‘gender transitions,’ and eliminates funding for radical ‘LGBT youth’ initiatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Trump administration’s budget proposal for the 2027 fiscal year includes numerous cuts to pro-LGBT programs as well as a funding request for a new mission center to counteract gender “extremism.”

LifeSiteNews previously covered the budget’s various provisions to defund the abortion industry, and now the LGBT pressure group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is complaining about substantial proposed cuts to LGBT-related budget items, including more than $6 billion dollars to HIV programs, pro-LGBT “research,” and “trans-sensitive behavioral health services and prevention navigation,” as well as bans on funding “gender transitions,” elimination of “gender ideology” funding through foreign aid, and elimination of LGBT-related housing programs.

The budget also targets “DEI and anti-racism teacher training,” “gender-identity-related technical assistance,” an “LGBT youth summit for migrant students,” and “Campus LGBTQIA+ Pride Center staffing.”

Moreover, the budget calls for eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, and Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Also noteworthy, as highlighted by Watermark Out News, is the FBI budget request for the recently-created NSPM-7 (National Security Presidential Memorandum 7) Joint Mission Center, which is “working to counter DT [domestic terrorism] and organized political violence by integrating intelligence, operational support, and financial analysis to proactively identify networks and prosecute domestic terrorist and related criminal actors.”

“DT lone offenders will continue to pose significant detection and disruption challenges because of their capacity for independent radicalization to violence, ability to mobilize discretely, and access to firearms,” the request states.

“Additionally, in recent years, heinous assassinations and other acts of political violence in the United States have dramatically increased. Commonly, this violent conduct relates to views associated with anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the U.S. Government (USG); extremism on migration, race, and gender, and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality,” it adds.

For years, LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the idea that sexual identity is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across public education, libraries, health care, and cultural traditions such as school homecomings and athletic competitions.

Critics warn that their efforts have yielded a wide array of harms, both to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals themselves, as well as to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against biological males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, scientific fact, and/or their religious beliefs.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Upon returning to office, one of President Donald Trump’s earliest executive actions was an order that ended all federal financial support for “transition” procedures on minors, rescinded or amended all of the Biden health bureaucracy’s past endorsements of underage “transitioning,” and called for a review of the medical literature on the subject, enforcing all existing restrictions on underage “transitioning” and taking regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible under current law.

The administration has also used federal purse strings to curb transgender ideology in classroom instruction, sex-specific athletic programs, and access to intimate facilities such as restrooms and lockers.

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