Trump budget proposal slashes funding for pro-abortion, pro-transgender propaganda

The 2026 Budget proposal says it ‘protects life and prevents a pro-abortion agenda from being promoted abroad with taxpayer dollars.’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 recommends cutting over $6 billion in funding to pro-abortion, so-called “family planning” programs around the world as well as millions in funding of domestic programs used to “violate the First Amendment.”

The proposal submitted last week noted that the U.S. is the largest global funder of “family planning” services, which typically promote or provide both contraception and abortion, through liberal NGOs (non-governmental organizations). The recommended cut of $6,233 billion seeks to “protec(t) life and preven(t) a pro-abortion agenda from being promoted abroad with taxpayer dollars.”

Upon entering office for a second term earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order ​reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which forbids NGOs from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad. For decades, it has been taken for granted that Democrat presidents rescind the policy shortly after taking office and Republican presidents restore it.

The FY2026 draft budget also proposes to cut funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) used to research “climate change, radical gender ideology, and divisive racialism.” It showed how promoting gender ideology alone is not only unproductive but deeply destructive, citing the tragic case of an NIH-funded study titled “Psychosocial Functioning in Transgender Youth after 2 Years of Hormones,” in which two participants committed suicide.

Many other non-defense programs were marked for cuts, including USAID spending, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, and myriad other departments and federally funded services.

Notably, the FBI spending cuts aim to “reform and streamline” the bureau, including by “undoing the weaponization of the FBI that pervaded the previous administration, which included targeting peaceful pro-life protesters, concerned parents at school board meetings, and citizens opposed to radical transgender ideology,” the proposal states.

The National Endowment for Democracy, which produced the “now-infamous” Global Disinformation Index that “targeted and blacklisted conservative media outlets like The Federalist, Newsmax, TAC, The Blaze,” etc. is also targeted for a complete elimination of funding in the proposal, as are “so-called misinformation and propaganda” programs of CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency).

The CISA cuts additionally aim at “programs and offices” “used as a hub in the Censorship Industrial Complex to violate the First Amendment, target Americans for protected speech, and target the President.”

Millions in funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) facets of government, “woke Green New Deal policies” and “radical climate ideologies” are cut elsewhere.

According to the proposal, FY 2025 spending “was found to be laden with spending contrary to the needs of ordinary working Americans and tilted toward funding niche non-governmental organizations and institutions of higher education committed to radical gender and climate ideologies antithetical to the American way of life.”

Defense spending, by contrast, is recommended to receive a large increase to a whopping $1.01 trillion, and a “historic $175 billion investment” is proposed to help secure the U.S. border.

Share











