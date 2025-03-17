News

Trump calls out Biden’s autopen use, claims his executive orders may not be ‘valid’

President Donald Trump claims that Joe Biden's executive orders and pardons may not be 'valid' because he used an autopen signature, raising further concerns about Biden's cognitive decline as well.
U.S. President Joe Biden walks off with first lady Jill Biden following the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump are facing off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

PALM BEACH, Florida (WND News Center) — President Donald J. Trump on Sunday renewed attention on allegations some of Joe Biden’s executive orders and pardons may not be valid due to his cognitive decline, as Trump posted on Truth Social images of the most recent commanders in chief, with Biden’s official portrait displaying an autopen signature device.

On Friday during his address at the U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington, Trump voiced his concerns out loud about Biden’s use of the autopen, saying:

“Crooked Joe Biden got us into a real mess with Russia and everything else he did, frankly, but he didn’t know about it, and he, generally speaking, signed it with autopen. So how would he know? …

“Who’s doing this? When my people come up … [and say], ‘Sir, this is an executive order.’ They explain it to me. And 90% of the time I sign it and 99% of the time, I say, ‘Do it,’ but they come up and I sign it, but you don’t use autopen.”

“No. 1, it’s disrespectful to the office. No. 2, maybe it’s not even valid, because, you know, who’s getting him to sign? He had no idea what the hell he was doing. If he did, all of these bad things wouldn’t be happening.

READ: Trump vows to end ‘lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls’ in speech at DOJ

A Heritage Oversight Project report called into question the validity of Biden’s actions, finding the vast majority of documents signed by Biden used the mechanical device, including the last-minute pardons of Biden family members, Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the members of the Jan. 6 Committee.

“We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” reads a Heritage Oversight post on X.

“All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former president was dropping out of the race last year.”

The controversy has led Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to urge Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe the matter.

“I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey said.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and current Fox News host, told journalist Benny Johnson that Biden’s entire presidency was orchestrated, and that he wasn’t aware of anything he was signing.

“It’s all been fake,” Lara Trump said. “The signatures were fake. The hype around Kamala Harris was fake. Joe Biden being OK, fake. His Oval Office, [Trump counsel] Alina Habba the other day, exposed … remember the set that we used to see him on? It’s fake!”

“It’s just all been orchestrated and planned. And we as Americans honestly are lucky that nothing worse happened to this country over the past four years. Who the hell was in charge? I don’t know. That is terrifying to know they’re just using autopens. Literally, Benny, anyone could have signed anything for Joe Biden.”

“This is why nobody wants to be a part of this party, ’cause it’s all phony, it’s all smoke and mirrors, it’s all fake. And people want authenticity. They can smell phony from a mile away.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

