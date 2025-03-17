Trump calls out Biden’s autopen use, claims his executive orders may not be ‘valid’

President Donald Trump claims that Joe Biden's executive orders and pardons may not be 'valid' because he used an autopen signature, raising further concerns about Biden's cognitive decline as well.

PALM BEACH, Florida (WND News Center) — President Donald J. Trump on Sunday renewed attention on allegations some of Joe Biden’s executive orders and pardons may not be valid due to his cognitive decline, as Trump posted on Truth Social images of the most recent commanders in chief, with Biden’s official portrait displaying an autopen signature device.

On Friday during his address at the U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington, Trump voiced his concerns out loud about Biden’s use of the autopen, saying:

“Crooked Joe Biden got us into a real mess with Russia and everything else he did, frankly, but he didn’t know about it, and he, generally speaking, signed it with autopen. So how would he know? …

🚨🔥Trump blasts Biden’s autopen signatures on executive orders: “Maybe it’s not even valid because, you know, who’s getting him to sign?” “He had no idea what the hell he was doing.” pic.twitter.com/bDcIsp2WT3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

“Who’s doing this? When my people come up … [and say], ‘Sir, this is an executive order.’ They explain it to me. And 90% of the time I sign it and 99% of the time, I say, ‘Do it,’ but they come up and I sign it, but you don’t use autopen.”

“No. 1, it’s disrespectful to the office. No. 2, maybe it’s not even valid, because, you know, who’s getting him to sign? He had no idea what the hell he was doing. If he did, all of these bad things wouldn’t be happening.

President Trump raises questions about who was in control of the Biden White House: “Who was signing all this stuff? These are major documents. Almost everything was signed by autopen. Nobody has ever heard of such a thing. It should have never happened.” pic.twitter.com/h8SyH2qQYz — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 13, 2025

A Heritage Oversight Project report called into question the validity of Biden’s actions, finding the vast majority of documents signed by Biden used the mechanical device, including the last-minute pardons of Biden family members, Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the members of the Jan. 6 Committee.

“We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” reads a Heritage Oversight post on X.

“All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former president was dropping out of the race last year.”

🚨Biden Autopen Pardons on VACATION?🚨 Who is behind this autopen on 12/30/2022 that pardoned six criminals (with the exact same autopen signature) while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in the U.S. Virgin Islands? Note they all say they are “Signed in the City of… https://t.co/b0SEtalm4N pic.twitter.com/dN7BbVOiVj — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 10, 2025

The controversy has led Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to urge Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe the matter.

“I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey said.

An analysis of Joe Biden’s pardons reveals that all of them carry the exact same autopen-generated signature. The recipients include Biden family members, Anthony Fauci, General Milley, the J6 Committee, and Gerald Lundergan. This could suggest that Biden’s executive orders,… pic.twitter.com/j0ekfDFO7h — 💥Righteous Indignation💥 (@Qanon4Trump) March 12, 2025

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and current Fox News host, told journalist Benny Johnson that Biden’s entire presidency was orchestrated, and that he wasn’t aware of anything he was signing.

“It’s all been fake,” Lara Trump said. “The signatures were fake. The hype around Kamala Harris was fake. Joe Biden being OK, fake. His Oval Office, [Trump counsel] Alina Habba the other day, exposed … remember the set that we used to see him on? It’s fake!”

“It’s just all been orchestrated and planned. And we as Americans honestly are lucky that nothing worse happened to this country over the past four years. Who the hell was in charge? I don’t know. That is terrifying to know they’re just using autopens. Literally, Benny, anyone could have signed anything for Joe Biden.”

🚨Lara Trump says Joe Biden’s entire presidency was ORCHESTRATED, Wasn’t aware of ANYTHING he was signing: “All fake. Signatures, fake. Hype around Kamala, fake. His Oval Office, fake. It’s all been orchestrated and planned. Who the hell was in charge?” pic.twitter.com/HTdghsZKjN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 14, 2025

“This is why nobody wants to be a part of this party, ’cause it’s all phony, it’s all smoke and mirrors, it’s all fake. And people want authenticity. They can smell phony from a mile away.”

