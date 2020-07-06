Trump defends America, calls cancel culture ‘totalitarianism’ in electrifying Mt. Rushmore speech

ANALYSIS

July 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Standing at the foot of majestic Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day and amid thunderous cheers and chants of “USA! USA! USA!” President Donald Trump delivered a reassuring message counteracting weeks of Anti-American protests, riots, and assaults not only on the country’s historic monuments, but on history itself.

President Trump identified the force driving recent eruptions of violence and desecration of cultural sites as “far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance,” a “left-wing cultural revolution designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world,” began Trump, “This monument will never be desecrated, these heroes will never be defaced, their legacy will never, ever be destroyed, their achievements will never be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom.”

“1776 represented the culmination of thousands of years of western civilization and the triumph not only of spirit, but of wisdom, philosophy, and reason,” he continued. “And yet, as we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for, struggled, they bled to secure.”

‘Cancel culture’ is ‘the very definition of totalitarianism’

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children,” he declared.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” he continued. “They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive. But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history, and culture, to be taken from them.”

He continued:

One of their political weapons is “Cancel Culture” — driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America. This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty, must be stopped, and it will be stopped very quickly. We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life. In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished. It’s not going to happen to us. Make no mistake: this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress. To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage.

Trump also announced he will be creating “a new monument to the giants of our past.”

“I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live,” he said.

‘Our children are taught in school to hate their own country’

The president pointed out that “The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions.”

“Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that [they] were villains,” said Trump. “The radical view of American history is a web of lies – all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted, and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.”

“The radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice. But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society,” he continued. “It would transform justice into an instrument of division and vengeance, and it would turn our free and inclusive society into a place of repression, domination, and exclusion.”

“They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced,” he added.

American exceptionalism

Trump recited a litany of proclamations about the exceptional nature of the United States of America and the foundations of the nation’s morality, saying, “We will state the truth in full, without apology!”

We declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional nation ever to exist on Earth.

We are proud of the fact that our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and we understand that these values have dramatically advanced the cause of peace and justice throughout the world.

We know that the American family is the bedrock of American life.

We recognize the solemn right and moral duty of every nation to secure its borders. And we are building the wall.

We remember that governments exist to protect the safety and happiness of their own people. A nation must care for its own citizens first. We must take care of America first. It’s time.

We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed. Every child, of every color – born and unborn – is made in the holy image of God.

We want free and open debate, not speech codes and cancel culture.

We embrace tolerance, not prejudice.

We support the courageous men and women of law enforcement. We will never abolish our police or our great Second Amendment, which gives us the right to keep and bear arms.

We believe that our children should be taught to love their country, honor our history, and respect our great American flag.

We stand tall, we stand proud, and we only kneel to Almighty God.

This is who we are. This is what we believe. And these are the values that will guide us as we strive to build an even better and greater future.

“My fellow Americans, it is time to speak up loudly and strongly and powerfully and defend the integrity of our country,” said Trump. “We will proclaim the ideals of the Declaration of Independence, and we will never surrender the spirit and the courage and the cause of July 4th, 1776.”

“And ladies and gentlemen: the best is yet to come,” he concluded.

Liberal media slam the president’s patriotic speech

Predictably, many “mainstream” media outlets expressed outrage over President Trump’s Independence Day speech.

The New York Times described his Mount Rushmore remarks as“ominous” sowing division during a national crisis. New York Times opinion writer Charles Blow said the president was “race-baiting.”

The Washington Post said that President Trump, “delivered a dark speech ahead of Independence Day in which he sought to exploit the nation’s racial and social divisions.”

Most stunningly, CNN’s Brian Stetler suggested that the speech wouldn’t make sense to most people. “You have to be fully plugged into the narrative that the right wing is selling on radio, TV, and online” in order for it to make sense. “It was only for that audience.”

A video of President Trump’s July 3, 2020 remarks at Mount Rushmore can be found here.

A transcript of President Trump’s speech, provided by the White House, can be found here.