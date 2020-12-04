Trump campaign distances itself from Lin Wood over Georgia Senate runoffs

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Divisions boiled over this week among supporters of President Donald Trump due to attorney Lin Wood publicly calling on conservatives to withhold support from Georgia’s Republican Senate candidates in protest of the state Republican Party’s failure to investigate election fraud.

Wood, who is not formally part of the president’s legal team, is a trial lawyer whose clients over the years have included the family of JonBenet Ramsey (the child beauty queen murdered in 1996), Richard Jewell (a security guard who helped evacuate the 1996 Summer Olympics bombing, yet was wrongly accused of planting the bomb), Nick Sandmann (a pro-life teen falsely accused of harassing an elderly Native American at the 2019 March for Life), and Kyle Rittenhouse (the Illinois teen charged with murder for shooting protesters in apparent self-defense this summer).

For weeks, Wood has independently filed various lawsuits contesting the results of last month’s presidential election on the basis of alleged vote fraud and irregularities, particularly the theory that vote totals were manipulated via machines from the company Dominion.

On Tuesday, Wood appeared with attorney Sidney Powell and several other figures at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Georgia, during which he and Powell both suggested that conservatives and Republicans abstain from voting for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January 5 runoff elections for the U.S. Senate.

Powell suggested threatening not to vote as a sort of bargaining chip to demand tougher election integrity measures be placed next month, but Wood, who has repeatedly railed against Perdue and Loeffler on Twitter, framed the question in more personal terms, declaring the two “have not earned your vote”:

Powell: “I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure.” She wants system of signed paper ballots, no Dominion voting machines. Basically, she’s urging Republicans not to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/vRmJtWmo5n — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 2, 2020

Here's Lin Wood telling Georgia Republicans NOT to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue next month.



"They have not earned your vote. Don't you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god's sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it!" pic.twitter.com/Uvj1QIpqFL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2020

Though highly critical of state Republican leaders such as Gov. Brian Kemp, President Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and other Trump allies have unequivocally endorsed both federal candidates and urged their followers to support them. Tensions on the matter have been brewing for days among Trump supporters, but Wednesday’s rally — during which Wood went out of his way to rebuke pro-Trump Democrat Vernon Jones for urging attendees to support Perdue and Loeffler — seems to have inspired various prominent conservatives to voice those tensions more candidly.

I don’t know who this clown is, but anyone saying America would be better off w/ Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader—producing huge tax increases, the Green New Deal, massive amnesty & a packed Supreme Court destroying the Bill of Rights—is trying to mislead the people of Georgia. https://t.co/jtEPT2UtzF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 3, 2020

The reason people care that Lin Wood is a Dem is that he just told Georgia Republicans to commit suicide and take the country with them ... TO OWN THE LIBS. https://t.co/QNztKVhEPZ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 3, 2020

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

The Trump campaign went so far as to share a Breitbart report detailing Wood’s history of voting in Democrat primaries (which itself is not unusual; Rush Limbaugh’s “Operation Chaos” famously urged Republicans to vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2008 primaries on the theory she would be a weaker general-election opponent than Barack Obama), as well as donating to Democrat candidates:

Records: Lin Wood Has for Decades Voted for, Donated to Democrats Including Barack Obama and David Perdue’s 2014 Opponent https://t.co/Sbw5ZWnpar — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2020

“Wood also has a long history of donating to top Democrats’ presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, and congressional campaigns,” Breitbart reports. “While he did shift a little bit during the Trump era and made some donations to Trump and some congressional Republicans and to the Republican National Committee, per Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Wood has long backed Democrats for federal office and especially for Georgia offices. Donations to Democrat Party politicians from Wood over a decade plus total more than $40,000, and span from as far back as 2004 through as recently as 2018.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Wood responded by tacitly acknowledging he had supported Democrat candidates in the past, while emphasizing the significant amounts he donated to Republicans in 2020:

1. Breitbart is dishonest. Historically, I am nonpartisan. This year, I was partisan because I love @realDonaldTrump.



I donated $375K to Trump PAC. @sendavidperdue solicited a $25K donation & I gave it to him. I gave $5,600 to @RepDougCollins & hosted a fundraiser for him. https://t.co/CuhZoI6V7K — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 3, 2020

3. I gave $5,000 at a fundraiser in which @RichardGrenell spoke. That is all I can remember at the moment.



How did Briebart miss these facts? Guess some people do not want the fraud in GA election to be discovered. I did not donate to. @BrianKempGA.



Now back to my dessert. pic.twitter.com/QRR1HzR7bW — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 3, 2020

The runoffs elicit strong passions because they will determine whether a prospective Biden administration will have a united Democrat Congress to approve the full slate of transformative agenda items Biden campaigned on — including court-packing, codification of Roe v. Wade, the LGBT “Equality Act,” and amnesty for illegal immigrants — or a Republican Senate capable of blocking the left-win agenda until a future Republican candidate can retake the White House in four years.