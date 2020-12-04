News

Trump campaign distances itself from Lin Wood over Georgia Senate runoffs

Wood suggested that conservatives and Republicans abstain from voting for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January 5 runoff elections for the U.S. Senate.
Fri Dec 4, 2020 - 9:12 am EST
Featured Image
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news.  Subscribe now.

December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Divisions boiled over this week among supporters of President Donald Trump due to attorney Lin Wood publicly calling on conservatives to withhold support from Georgia’s Republican Senate candidates in protest of the state Republican Party’s failure to investigate election fraud.

Wood, who is not formally part of the president’s legal team, is a trial lawyer whose clients over the years have included the family of JonBenet Ramsey (the child beauty queen murdered in 1996), Richard Jewell (a security guard who helped evacuate the 1996 Summer Olympics bombing, yet was wrongly accused of planting the bomb), Nick Sandmann (a pro-life teen falsely accused of harassing an elderly Native American at the 2019 March for Life), and Kyle Rittenhouse (the Illinois teen charged with murder for shooting protesters in apparent self-defense this summer).

For weeks, Wood has independently filed various lawsuits contesting the results of last month’s presidential election on the basis of alleged vote fraud and irregularities, particularly the theory that vote totals were manipulated via machines from the company Dominion. 

On Tuesday, Wood appeared with attorney Sidney Powell and several other figures at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Georgia, during which he and Powell both suggested that conservatives and Republicans abstain from voting for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January 5 runoff elections for the U.S. Senate. 

Powell suggested threatening not to vote as a sort of bargaining chip to demand tougher election integrity measures be placed next month, but Wood, who has repeatedly railed against Perdue and Loeffler on Twitter, framed the question in more personal terms, declaring the two “have not earned your vote”:

Though highly critical of state Republican leaders such as Gov. Brian Kemp, President Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and other Trump allies have unequivocally endorsed both federal candidates and urged their followers to support them. Tensions on the matter have been brewing for days among Trump supporters, but Wednesday’s rally — during which Wood went out of his way to rebuke pro-Trump Democrat Vernon Jones for urging attendees to support Perdue and Loeffler — seems to have inspired various prominent conservatives to voice those tensions more candidly.

The Trump campaign went so far as to share a Breitbart report detailing Wood’s history of voting in Democrat primaries (which itself is not unusual; Rush Limbaugh’s “Operation Chaos” famously urged Republicans to vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2008 primaries on the theory she would be a weaker general-election opponent than Barack Obama), as well as donating to Democrat candidates:

“Wood also has a long history of donating to top Democrats’ presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, and congressional campaigns,” Breitbart reports. “While he did shift a little bit during the Trump era and made some donations to Trump and some congressional Republicans and to the Republican National Committee, per Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Wood has long backed Democrats for federal office and especially for Georgia offices. Donations to Democrat Party politicians from Wood over a decade plus total more than $40,000, and span from as far back as 2004 through as recently as 2018.”

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Wood responded by tacitly acknowledging he had supported Democrat candidates in the past, while emphasizing the significant amounts he donated to Republicans in 2020:

The runoffs elicit strong passions because they will determine whether a prospective Biden administration will have a united Democrat Congress to approve the full slate of transformative agenda items Biden campaigned on — including court-packing, codification of Roe v. Wade, the LGBT “Equality Act,” and amnesty for illegal immigrants — or a Republican Senate capable of blocking the left-win agenda until a future Republican candidate can retake the White House in four years.

  2020 election, 2020 presidential election, david perdue, donald trump, georgia, georgia runoff elections, kelly loeffler, lin wood, republicans, senate, sidney powell, vernon jones

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article