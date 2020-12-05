Trump campaign files lawsuit demanding ‘a new statewide election for president’ in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia, December 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit yesterday seeking both to “[prevent] the certification of the results of the Contested Election” in the state of Georgia, and “[order] a new Presidential Election to occur at the earliest opportune time.”

Ray S. Smith III, lead counsel for the Trump campaign, said, “We are asking the Court to vacate the certification of the presidential election and to order a new statewide election for president.”

“What was filed today clearly documents that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify,” he explained. “The massive irregularities, mistakes, and potential fraud violate the Georgia Election Code, making it impossible to know with certainty the actual outcome of the presidential race in Georgia,” he added.

According to the lawsuit, “To allow Georgia’s presidential election results to stand uncontested, and its presidential electors chosen based upon election results that are erroneous, unknowable, not in accordance with the Election Code and unable to be replicated with certainty, constitutes a fraud upon Petitioners and the Citizens of Georgia, an outcome that is unlawful and must not be permitted.”

A press release by the Trump campaign stated, “Attached to the complaint are sworn affidavits from dozens of Georgia residents swearing under penalty of perjury to what they witnessed during the election: failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots, the appearance of mysterious ‘pristine’ absentee ballots not received in official absentee ballot envelopes that were voted almost solely for Joe Biden, failure to allow poll watchers meaningful access to observe the election, among other violations of law.”

The campaign also pointed out that data experts “provided sworn testimony … identifying thousands of illegal votes: 2,560 felons; 66,247 underage voters, 2,423 votes from people not registered; 1,043 individuals registered at post office boxes; 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state; 395 individuals who voted in two states; 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election; 40,279 votes of people who moved without re-registering in their new county; and another 30,000 to 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification.”

The Trump campaign filed its most recent lawsuit in Georgia after two affidavits were filed by Mitchell Harrison and Michelle Branton, who both say that one woman, who appeared to be a supervisor, told everybody to leave some time after 10:00 p.m. on election night.

However, a video shows that four election workers, including the woman, continued counting ballots at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for another two hours.

Accordingly, the complaint pointed out, “After Fulton County Elections Officials lied and defrauded the Republican poll watchers and members of the press, whereby in reasonable reliance the Republican poll watchers and members of the press left the State Farm Arena (where they had been observing the ballots being processed), without public transparency Fulton County Elections Officials continued to process, handle, and transfer many thousands of ballots.”

“[Georgia] Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office told Fox News earlier Friday that video of the alleged incident does not show election fraud and ballots were kept in the appropriate bins,” Fox News reported. “Republican Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for Georgia, tweeted Friday that the secretary of state’s election investigators watched all of the video and concluded it ‘shows normal ballot processing.’”

The president will be in Georgia at 7:00 p.m. tonight for a campaign rally ahead of the runoff elections for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, which are currently held by Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

See you tomorrow night at 7PM, Valdosta, Georgia! https://t.co/Or9WioLiVk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

It is expected that Trump will comment on allegations of election fraud in Georgia, as well as other states in which his campaign has filed lawsuits.

