Trump celebrates Chrystia Freeland’s departure from Trudeau’s cabinet: ‘She will not be missed!’

Reacting to the resignation of Chrystia Freeland on Monday, Trump wrote, 'Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!'

(LifeSiteNews) — The sudden resignation of Trudeau’s right-hand Minister Chrystia Freeland garnered the attention of United States President-elect Donald Trump, who didn’t hold back in celebrating her departure saying the “toxic” second-in-command will “not be missed.”

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” wrote Trump on Truth Social late Monday, continuing his running gag of referring to Canada as the 51st state of America.

“Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!”

Freeland on Monday sent shockwaves through all of Canada’s political circles after she announced her resignation from the Liberal cabinet, revealing that she did so after Trudeau asked her to step down as finance minister last Friday and move into a different position.

Her public resignation letter blasted Trudeau’s economic direction and apparent lack of wanting to work as a team player with the nation’s premiers.

She was replaced as finance minister by Liberal MP and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc, who was sworn in late Monday.

Yesterday, reports circulated that Trudeau is considering stepping down as leader after the disastrous day that saw Freeland resign.

However, later in the evening, Trudeau appeared at a fundraising event for his party and claimed he loved “Canada” and that it was a “privilege” to serve as its prime minister, leading many to speculate he has no intention of leaving the helm.

Monday is not the first time Trump has taken a shot at Freeland. In 2018, when Trump was president, he expressed his dismay about Freeland after speaking about the then-new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He said, “We don’t like their representative very much.”

While in power, Freeland was well known for her ties to globalist groups such as the World Economic Forum and her harsh response to anti-mandate protesters during COVID.

During the 2022 Freedom Convoy to protest ongoing COVID regulations, Freeland froze the bank accounts of Canadians who donated to the protest without a court order.

