Trump celebrates resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray: ‘A great day for America’

Responding to the news, Trump wrote, 'The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice ... we will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden’s anti-Catholic FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced that he will step down from his post before Donald Trump assumes office on January 20, 2025.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice … we will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans,” Trump stated in an X post.

The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice. I just don’t know what happened to him. We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans. Under the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2024

Wray, 57, had been tapped by Trump to replace former director James Comey in August 2017. A registered Republican, Wray has remained in the role ever since.

Under his watch over the past four years, the FBI has carried out a number of highly partisan attacks on conservatives and religious Americans. During an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier in 2023, Wray supported the agency’s pre-drawn raid of pro-life Catholic father of seven Mark Houck’s Pennsylvania home, which resulted in him being arrested in front of his screaming children.

FBI Director Chris Wray defends the FBI sending 30 agents to arrest pro-life activist Mark Houck in front of his family but doing nothing about BLM activists who torch federal buildings: “We have one standard which is irrespective of ideology or politics.” pic.twitter.com/b8CDcfmMK1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 1, 2023

Also in 2023, a whistleblower came forward with proof that the FBI was spying on Catholics who attended the Traditional Latin Mass. The agency had relied on reports written by the anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center as well as left-wing outlets like The Atlantic to justify its surveillance.

In August 2024, GOP Congressman Chip Roy sent a letter to Wray asking him to explain the disparities between the government’s treatment of pro-life and pro-abortion protesters since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Roy had told Wray that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division had brought 22 FACE Act violation charges against pro-lifers compared to just two cases involving charging pro-abortion activists.

The FBI’s and DOJ’s blatant discrimination against pro-lifers and conservative Americans was a top-tier campaign issue for Donald Trump this past year. Trump repeatedly called out Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for having used the agencies to target their political opponents. In July 2024, Trump said on social media that Wray’s “only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.”

Trump was asked about Wray’s departure from the agency by MSNBC’s Kristen Welker this past weekend.

“He invaded my home. I’m suing the country over it. He invaded Mar-a-Lago. I’m very unhappy with the things he’s done,” Trump said, referring to the agency’s widely-criticized decision to swarm his residence in August 2022

NBC: Will you fire Christopher Wray? PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if @Kash_Patel gets in, he’s going to be taking somebody’s place, right? That somebody is the man you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/dYQwfx5l5O — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

In place of Wray, Trump has announced that he will nominate Kash Patel, who is generally considered an outsider and is expected to bring massive change to the agency.

“We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin,” Trump said in his X post.

Share











