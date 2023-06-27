Trump changes tune on abortion, says US gov’t has ‘vital role’ to play in protecting ‘unborn life’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump now believes the federal government has a role to play in regulating abortion, a departure from previous remarks expressing a desire that the issue be resolved at the state level.

“There of course remains a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life,” Trump unexpectedly announced Saturday night at the Evangelical Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference in Washington DC. “We will bring everybody together to protect our precious unborn babies in a very, very big way.”

Trump’s remarks come after several months of refusing to commit to a national abortion policy. “We’re going to look at it,” he told a reporter in May who pressed him on whether he supports a 15-week ban. It’s a “very complex issue,” he explained to liberal CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during a town hall a week later.

Trump’s campaign previously said that abortion should be a “state’s only” issue, infuriating pro-lifers at the time. “Trump has DISQUALIFIED himself from the nomination of our nation’s pro-life political party,” Lila Rose of Live Action tweeted. It’s “morally indefensible,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser said. She later had a meeting with Trump and GOP Senator Lindsey Graham that she described as “terrific.”

Other candidates seeking the GOP nomination have also criticized Trump for his abortion stance, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. DeSantis accused Trump of going “soft” after he characterized a law DeSantis signed that outlaws some abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy in Florida as too “harsh.”

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Donald Trump he MUST support abortion-ban legislation Show Petition Text 8389 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Donald Trump has suggested a 6-week abortion ban is ''too harsh'', attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bill protecting innocent human life after 6 weeks. Obviously pro-lifers wish to protect all human life from conception with outright abortion bans. SIGN: Donald Trump MUST support pro-life legislation The former president said he is ''looking at all alternatives'' when asked if he would support such a 6-week ban, making this a crucial opportunity for pro-life voters to make their views known to him in no uncertain terms. "He has to do what he has to do," Trump said about Gov. DeSantis' abortion bill. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh." Anyone truly in the pro-life movement thinking the ban is too harsh must mean it's too harsh on those babies less than 6-weeks who can still be murdered. Mr. Trump's outlandish claim about anyone in the pro-life movement opposing the ban is doubtful to say the least, but there was more to follow in the interview. When pressed on whether he thought the bill was ''too harsh'', Trump would not answer directly, instead saying: ''I'm looking at all alternatives. I'm looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That's the most important thing that's ever happened for the pro-life movement.'' The former president is correct in saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a monumental step for the pro-life movement, but it should only be the beginning of banning the killing of babies in the womb entirely. Donald Trump's belief that even a 6-week abortion ban is extreme spells trouble for every citizen concerned about ending abortion, which is why we need you to take part in this urgent petition to him. SIGN & SHARE: We must change Donald Trump's mind on abortion Our true loyalty is to innocent human beings facing death, none more so than those in the womb, and any candidate who prevaricates about something so important to building a civilized society has to be corrected. We urge all Republican candidates to advocate for a total ban on abortion, without any exceptions - not just at 6-week's gestation as an incremental measure. SIGN & SHARE our petition urging Donald Trump to do the right thing.



MORE INFORMATION: Trump distances himself from 6-week abortion ban by DeSantis: 'Too harsh' - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

With Trump’s remarks Saturday, pro-lifers may have not gotten everything they wanted from the presumptive Republican nominee — a recent statement published by leaders within the movement called on candidates to protect pre-born children beginning at conception — but they did receive a generic commitment of support for their policy goals at the national level, something that had been missing previously.

“I will continue to stand proudly for pro-life policies, just as I did before,” Trump said, as rumored vice presidential running mate Kari Lake sat on the dais behind him. “We’ll get something done for the country.”

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, and pro-life activist Frank Pavone were in attendance as well.

During his nearly 90-minute speech, Trump also bragged about his past pro-life accomplishments while touting his belief that “every child born or unborn is a sacred gift from God.” At the same time, he reiterated his support for “the exceptions.”

“I believe the greatest progress for pro-life is now being made in the states, where everyone wanted it to be. That’s one of the reasons they wanted Roe v. Wade terminated, is to bring it back into the states where a lot of people feel strongly it should be and where legal scholars feel very strongly it should be, with the three exceptions that I support and Ronald Reagan before me support it for rape, incest and for the life of the mother,” he said.

Following the 2022 midterms, Trump expressed great disappointment with pro-life politicians who ran on a “no exceptions” platform, which he argued cost them their races. Many candidates refuted those accusations, but Trump has remained undeterred in thinking that the correct approach in a post-Roe America is to take a moderate position while keeping the focus on Democrat lawmakers.

“I will continue to fight against the demented late term abortions in the Democrat Party who believe in unlimited abortion on demand and even executing babies after,” he said Saturday.

‘“They are the radical people when they’re willing to kill a child — after birth, they’re willing. Take it beyond the nine months! They are the radical people. They are the people that are really in trouble with the Lord.”

Trump also laid out future pro-life policies he would pursue if re-elected. He mentioned the need for the U.S. to rejoin the Geneva Consensus Declaration at the United Nations and his support for expanding adoption tax credits for families. He also wants to cut funding for schools that push Critical Race Theory and transgenderism. Noticeably absent was a promise to defund Planned Parenthood or any other abortion provider.

“It’s time for us to keep our faith, our unity, and our resolve,” Trump concluded to enthusiastic cheers. “We must be strong like never before. We must be unstoppable. Together, we will take on the Communist and the Marxists and the fascists and the globalists and the fake news media.”

Share











