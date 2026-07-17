Trump: China, ‘deep state’ intelligence carried out ‘largest compromise of election data in history’

Members of US intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about China’s election meddling – 'covering it up from both the president and the American people.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In his much anticipated Thursday evening address to the nation, President Donald J. Trump declared that America’s voting systems are “dangerously exposed to hacking, exploitation, and foreign interference,” and said that the People’s Republic of China had “carried out the largest compromise of election data in history.”

The president also said that members at the highest levels of the intelligence community had worked to suppress information about China and “deep state” meddling in the 2020 election, had hidden it from him during his bid for reelection that year, and following his surprising loss to Joe Biden.

“Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China’s activities included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Biden,” said Trump.

“The trust of the American people has been lost,” he said.

The president announced the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure consisting of 58 separate documents.

The trove of documents had been gathered by the White House Transparency Task Force and the staff of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, supported by top intelligence agency chiefs, all of whom, according to the president, have confirmed the documents’ authenticity.

“This vital information has been covered up and hidden from you, the American people, but that all changes right now,” said Trump.

One set of documents shows that China illicitly acquired 220 million U.S. voter files which included names, addresses, phone numbers, political party affiliations, and other sensitive data “that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities, which is exactly what was happening,” he asserted.

Trump called it an “election security nightmare.”

Another set of documents, the president alleged, shows that members of the “deep state in our intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling, covering it up from both the president and the American people.”

“Tens of millions of voter’s data in 18 states have been bought, stolen, or hacked by China, yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information secret.”

As far back as 2018, China had worked to find a way to compel Trump to resign, and to influence the results of that year’s midterm elections, he said.

China also sought to exert influence over U.S. business leaders to turn against Trump and journalists to write negative articles about him.

One declassified document shows that an official within the FBI wrote that she was running a “shadow government” to keep intelligence about China’s election meddling from becoming known.

“Concealing China’s meddling was only the beginning,” said Trump. “The third set of documents we are releasing proves that for many years Americans’ were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines and ballot counting systems.”

Trump said the machines were “vulnerable and easily compromised.” The government has “long known that these machines are extremely exposed to attack.”

“This is a cyber threat aimed at the very heart of our democracy,” Trump emphasized.

The fourth set of documents shows that evidence of fraud had been routinely covered up, including a massive illegal voter registration effort by Democrats in Michigan – a critical swing state – in 2020.

Trump said that the Biden administration “slow walked” its investigation into the alleged crime and eventually killed it altogether.

A fifth set of documents shows that a “stunning” investigation by the Department of Homeland Security identified 278,000 non-citizens who were illegally registered to vote in federal elections.

Because Democrat-run states refused to share their voter files, the real number of non-citizen voters is likely much higher, Trump said.

NBC, ABC, and other media entities want to continue their rolls in election fraud in order to “protect the radical left,” said Trump, and suggested that their broadcasting licences should be revoked.

Hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and dead people are active on voter rolls, “and yet we still have elections with no voter ID,” he noted.

He said that his administration is working with states and local jurisdictions to help them fix and patch their own technical vulnerabilities ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

Trump concluded by strongly urging Congress to pass the Save America Act.

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