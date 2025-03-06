Trump claims Trudeau is using tariff dispute as excuse to ‘stay in power’

'Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!' President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

(LifeSiteNews) – U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the details of a recent phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and accused the Canadian leader of using the tariff dispute between the two nations as a reason to “stay in power.”

In a social media post Wednesday, Trump provided details on how a call with Trudeau went.

“Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped,” Trump wrote in a post to his Truth Social account.

Trump then wrote that Trudeau told him the drug issues have “gotten better, but I said, ‘That’s not good enough.’”

According to Trump, the call between the two leaders “ended in a ‘somewhat’ friendly manner!”

“He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!”

In a follow-up post, Trump said he also told “Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States.”

“These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!” he added.

Trump was not done going after Trudeau.

“Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Trump’s comments came amid a tariff trade war between Canada and the United States. On Monday, Trump, citing lack of action on drug trafficking as the main reason, imposed 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican exports that went into effect on March 4.

Mexico was given a 30-day tariff reprieve by Trump today, but as of press time, Canada has not been given one.

Trudeau announced in early January that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen, which is set to take place on March 9. Parliament has been prorogued until March 24 as a result, although Trudeau could resume it at any time.

Thus far, the two main candidates in the running to replace Trudeau are former world banker Mark Carney and former Finance Minister and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

Thus far, Trudeau has not commented on Trump’s remarks. However, in the past, he has lashed out against the U.S. president for his comments on annexing Canada.

In recent weeks, Trump has mentioned multiple times his desire to annex Canada and turn it into a state.

While Trump’s comments were initially passed off as a joke or not serious, his persistent references to Canada as the “51st state” and threats to use “economic force” to overtake Canada has been met with bipartisan opposition from Canadian officials.

