Trump claims victory, calls on Supreme Court to stop major election fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has just stated that as far as he’s concerned, he’s already won the election.

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

Early this morning, the President addressed White House staff to celebrate the current Republican victories and deliver a sober message alleging election fraud.

“We won states, and all of a sudden, I said, ‘What’s happened to the election? It’s off’,” Trump said.

“Because you know what happened? They knew they couldn’t win, so they said, ‘Let’s go to court’.”

The President said he had been predicting a Democrat recourse to the courts since he heard that they were going to “send out tens of millions of ballots.”

“Because either they were going to win, or if they didn’t win, they’d take us to court.”

Trump reviewed Republican victories in Florida, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina and then stated that, after that, “everything just stopped.”

The President seemed to be referring to a story that some states had announced they had decided to stop counting the ballots for the night.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” the President said.

“This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

Trump said that the White House’ goal now was “to ensure the integrity” of the elections “for the good of this nation.”

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he continued.

“We want the voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four in the morning and add them to the list.”

“To me, it’s a very sad moment.”

“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won it.”

Vice-President Mike Pence took the podium next to thank the “more than 60 million Americans who have already cast their vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

Pence said that the White House would remain vigilant and protect the integrity of the vote. He predicted that the Republicans would indeed win the election.

“I truly believe … that we are on the road to victory, and we will make America great again, again,” he said.