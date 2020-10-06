Trump compares COVID-19 to the flu. Twitter slaps a warning label on it

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON D.C., October 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald J. Trump has likened COVID-19 to the flu, saying it shouldn’t lead to closing down the country following his release from hospital and return to the White House. Twitter, in turn, slapped the president’s tweet with a warning label.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” Trump tweeted today.

Twitter subsequently censored the tweet, placing a label over it which says that Trump’s post “violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The tweet can still be viewed if users of the social media platform click through to see it, with Twitter saying that they have “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Nevertheless, the tech giant has restricted users’ ability to share the post.

Rather than bringing up the normal options, when clicking the button to share Trump’s post, a message from Twitter appears which reads, “Why can’t you share this? We try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people, so we have disabled most of the ways to engage with it. If you want to talk about it, you can still Retweet with comment. Learn more”

Meanwhile Facebook has removed Trump’s post altogether.

“We remove incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19, and have now removed this post," Facebook said in a statement.

Yesterday Trump announced via Twitter that he would be leaving the hospital that evening and encouraged Americans, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”