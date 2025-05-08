Trump congratulates Pope Leo XIV on being named first American pontiff

While Prevost’s election to the papacy is sure to gladden a number of Americans, his history indicates that he may continue the heterodox positions of Pope Francis.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected pope, the first ever to come from the United States.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.”

“I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” he added.

While Prevost’s election to the papacy is sure to gladden a number of Americans, and the cardinal has been seen as a “compromise candidate” for the papacy by the College of Cardinals, his history indicates that he may continue the heterodox positions of Pope Francis.

This includes, significantly, Prevost’s reported support of the practice of allowing divorced and civilly “remarried” Catholics to receive Holy Communion without repentance.

Born in Chicago, Prevost was formerly the prefect of the influential Dicastery for Bishops, and is considered to hold views on the environment, social issues, and a “pastoral” approach that closely align with those of Francis.

