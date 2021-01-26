Trump creates new office ‘to carry on the agenda’ of his administration

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In order to continue the “agenda of the Trump Administration” for the “interests of the United States,” former President Donald Trump created an office in Florida on Monday.

Yesterday’s press release simply read: “Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President.”

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the statement concluded.

All former presidents have offices where citizens can reach them. They also use their offices to support causes that line up with their beliefs and convictions.

In his farewell address given last week, Trump vaguely hinted at possible future endeavors, saying: “Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. The best is yet to come.”

As he bid farewell to his supporters at Joint Base Andrews last Wednesday, Trump mentioned that “hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”

“We love you. We will be back in some form. I will always fight for you. I will always be watching. I will be listening,” the president had stated.

On Friday, Trump spoke briefly to a reporter from the Washington Examiner, saying, “We’ll do something, but not just yet.”

A new party, named MAGA Patriot Party, was recently formed, prompting speculation that it could be linked to his promise to return in some form. However, Trump’s campaign adviser Jason Miller told the Epoch Times that the party was not linked to Trump. “We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it, and only know about it through public reporting,” he wrote.

In a separate filing, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (DJTFP), disavowed the activities of the Patriot Party, stating that any suggestion that Trump or DJTFP had authorized the MAGA party, was “not true.”

Trump also issued another statement on Monday, expressing his support for his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her bid to become the governor of Arkansas. In a change to his former slogan, “Make America Great Again,” Trump headed the statement with the new phrase, “Save America.”

The announcement of the formation of the Office of the Former President comes as Democrats, headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, are trying for a second time to impeach the president. Just last night, Pelosi delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate, with the hearing set to begin on February 8.

Democrats are accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” regarding the Jan. 6 protests at the Capitol. The hearing is the first of its kind in seeking to impeach a president who is no longer in office.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took to Twitter to highlight this point, saying, “Democrats decided not to show up for work this week yet found time to impeach a private citizen.”