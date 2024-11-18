‘Trump dance’ catches fire among college, professional athletes

NFL and NCAA football players and UFC fighters celebrating with the 'dance' is a dramatic reversal from a few years ago when athletes protested during the national anthem.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amateur and professional athletes across the United States, and even the world, are joining in on the “Trump dance” phenomenon.



This past weekend, more than a dozen NFL and NCAA football players broke into “the dance” to celebrate their touchdowns and other big plays.

“I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it … it was cool,” Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers said about his decision to do the impersonation after scoring in his game Sunday.



Jones had beaten his opponent to retain the UFC heavyweight title Saturday night in New York. He not only praised Jesus Christ after his win but thanked Trump, who was in attendance. He broke into the dance before heading over to greet him.

Jon Jones did an impression of Trump’s dance and then started a “USA! USA! USA!” chant. “I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a CHRISTIAN American champion.” WE ARE SO BACK! pic.twitter.com/WZeSaqcaRe — George (@BehizyTweets) November 17, 2024



The Trump campaign has not failed to notice the trend, which may be the first time in decades that professional athletes have felt at ease with publicly expressing their support for a Republican president.

The Trump War Room X account has shared several clips of NFL players joining in on the craze, which mimics Trump’s dance moves on the campaign trail when he would move his arms and knees to the famous “YMCA” song at his rallies.

WE’VE GOT ANOTHER ONE! pic.twitter.com/NxiLYSZok0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2024

AND THE VIKINGS-TITANS GAME! THE TRUMP DANCE CAN’T BE STOPPED! pic.twitter.com/FIuQOwFWeV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2024

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa was fined $11,255 by the league for wearing a Make America Great Again hat on the field during a postgame interview before the election.

Nick Bosa crashes his teammates’ postgame interview on ‘Sunday Night Football’ while wearing a Make America Great Again hat. pic.twitter.com/1bTufDbRpc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2024



Asked by reporters about the fine, Bosa said it was “well worth it” because “the nation spoke” by handing Trump a decisive victory.

“The nation spoke and we got what we got.” Nick Bosa fighting for his life to contain his smile when talking about Donald Trump winning. pic.twitter.com/plBAduMhkR — OutKick (@Outkick) November 6, 2024



Some X users could not help but notice the apparent shift in the NFL from just a few years ago when players were protesting the national anthem by kneeling to now celebrating Trump’s signature move.

“Make the NFL Great Again,” Nevada-based political activist Courtney Holland wrote.



Despite the move’s popularity, there are rumors that the NFL may ban the celebration, though nothing has been confirmed. CBS has reportedly come under fire from fans for seemingly editing out Bowers’ Trump dance celebration during the Raiders game.

After Jones’ victory Saturday, Trump invited him to the White House. Trump has been a fixture at many UFC fights as well as professional and collegiate football games this season, likely shoring up the white male vote.

