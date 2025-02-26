Trump declares he will impose tariffs on Europe, says EU was formed to cheat America

Trump said in his first cabinet meeting that his administration will soon begin placing tariffs on products from the countries of the EU, accusing the European Union of cheating the US.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump blasted the European Union during the first cabinet meeting of his new administration, saying that “The European Union was formed in order to screw the United States. That’s the purpose of it.”

“I love the countries of Europe,” Trump began, “but the European Union was formed to screw the United States.”

“Let’s be honest. The European Union was formed in order to screw the United States,” he reemphasized. “That’s the purpose of it.”

“And they’ve done a good job of it,” he said, before warning: “But now I’m president.”

Trump said that his administration will soon begin placing tariffs on the products of the countries of the EU.

Asked if he expected the EU to retaliate if the U.S. imposes stiff tariffs, Trump said: “They can’t. I mean they can try, but they can’t.”

“We are the pot of gold,” he explained. “We’re the one that everybody wants, and they can retaliate, but it cannot be a successful retaliation, because we just go cold turkey, we don’t buy any more, and if that happens, we win.”

