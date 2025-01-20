Trump declares ‘there are only two genders,’ expected to sign order against transgender ideology

Trump’s executive order on gender is expected to remove ‘all radical gender ideology guidance, communication, policies, and forms’ and order government agencies to ‘cease pretending that men can be women and women can be men when enforcing laws that protect against sex discrimination.’

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — On day one of his new term in office, President Donald Trump is expected to sign a sweeping executive order (EO) ridding federal government agencies of gender ideology and another ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, both of which have taken hold and metastasized throughout the government on all levels under Joe Biden’s tenure in office.

During his inauguration speech in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, Trump said, “I will end the government policy to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

His pronouncement was met with thunderous applause and cheers.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders; male and female,” he proclaimed.

Named “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” the measure, as many have noted, seeks to restore “sanity” and “reality” to how the federal government interprets laws and conducts day-to-day business.

“No longer will the federal government be promoting gender ideology,” said a member of Trump’s team. As such, gender ideology will be starved of federal funding.

“What we’re doing today is defining that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes: male and female. These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality,” a Trump official told reporters.

In the days leading up to the announcement about the Trump executive order, commentators on social media were already looking forward to the end of gender insanity enforced under the Biden administration and to Trump’s anticipated executive order.

In a post over the weekend which garnered over 3.3 million views and nearly 90,000 “likes,” Gunther Eagleman posted a picture of high-profile “transgender”/cross-dressing former members of the outgoing Biden administration, Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine and Sam Brinton, with the stern caption, “This can never happen again.”

As reported by The Free Press’ Emily Yoffe, who broke the story about Trump’s executive order last night:

The Executive Order establishes Government-wide the biological reality of two sexes and clearly defines male and female.

All radical gender ideology guidance, communication, policies, and forms are removed.

Agencies will cease pretending that men can be women and women can be men when enforcing laws that protect against sex discrimination.

“Woman” means an “adult human female.”

The Executive Order directs that Government identification like passports and personnel records will reflect biological reality and not self-assessed gender identity.

The Executive Order ends the practice of housing men in women’s prisons and taxpayer funded “transition” for male prisoners.

The Executive Order ends the forced recitation of “preferred pronouns” and protects Americans’ First Amendment and statutory rights to recognize the biological and binary nature of sex.

This includes protection in the workplace and in federal funded entities like schools.

Although federal funds will no longer be used to promote “gender ideology,” according to Yoffe, “The executive order does not address one of the most contentious areas of transgender activism: ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors, meaning putting gender-distressed young people on a swift course to transition” and a lifetime of mutilating interventions.

Social media erupted in praise for Trump’s promised EO.

“Crushing victory,” exclaimed Peachy Keenan, a popular online conservative commentator and author.

Megyn Kelly uttered just one word, followed by exclamation points: “Behold!!”

Trump’s action comes on the heels of a measure passed last week by the U.S. House that bans men from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Share











