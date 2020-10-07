Trump declassifies ‘Russia Hoax’ and Hillary Clinton email scandal documents

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The director of National Intelligence (DNI) has reportedly declassified documents showing that former CIA director John Brennan had informed then-president Barack Obama of “Hillary Clinton’s purported ‘plan’ to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia” as “‘a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server’ ahead of the 2016 presidential election,” according to Fox News.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent the declassified documents to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on Tuesday.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax,” declared President Trump in a Tweet late Tuesday.

“Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!” he added.

The president revealed his frustration with the glacial pace of the Department of Justice, a sentiment shared by many of his grassroots supporters.

“All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago,” continued President Trump. “Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country.”

“Act!!!” he urged.

“Where are all of the arrests? Can you imagine if the roles were reversed?” asked the President in a subsequent tweet this morning.

“Long term sentences would have started two years ago. Shameful!” said the president as he retweeted: “This is a huge story. They knew Crooked Hillary cooked up the Russia hoax the whole time!”

“DNI declassifies Brennan notes, CIA memo on Hillary Clinton 'stirring up' scandal between Trump, Russia.”

“We now know that Hillary Clinton hatched a plan to divert attention away from her use of a private email server by falsely tying then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia,” explained Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, in a press release.

“We also know that former CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama on that plot. It is imperative that the American people now learn what then–Vice President Joe Biden knew about this conspiracy and when he knew it,” continued Murtaugh.

“What did Biden know about Clinton’s plan to use the Russia Hoax to try to smear her political opponent? Did Biden condone the plan? Did he express any misgivings about it or remain silent?” asked Murtuagh.

“Biden must give a full accounting of his knowledge and his conversations about Clinton’s scheme, which was known to the highest reaches of his administration,” he concluded.

The alleged damning documents include handwritten notations by then–CIA director Brennan, whose shorthand abbreviations seem to associate former FBI director James Comey, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough with Hillary Clinton’s plan to concoct and spread rumors tying then-candidate Donald Trump to Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election in order to distract the public from her burgeoning email scandal.

Fox News reported: