Trump defense secretary Pete Hegseth says US ‘prepared’ for war after China’s threat

(LifeSiteNews) — Pete Hegseth, Trump’s secretary of defense, has said the United States is “prepared” for however China may retaliate in response to U.S. tariffs.

In reaction to Trump raising tariffs on Chinese goods, China’s foreign affairs ministry stated: “If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday morning, Hegseth replied by stating that the U.S. is “prepared” to go to war if necessary.

“Well, we’re prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war,” he said. “If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong, and that president understands peace comes through strength.”

On Monday Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on products imported from China to 20 percent, up from 10 percent, in retaliation for the country’s role in the massive influx of fentanyl into the U.S.

On Tuesday Trump slapped 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, though on Wednesday afternoon he granted a one-month exemption to car manufacturers.

This is a developing story…

