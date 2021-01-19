Trump delivers farewell address: ‘proud of what we achieved together,’ ‘best is yet to come’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump delivered his farewell address to the nation Tuesday afternoon, the day before Democrat Joe Biden will be formally inaugurated as President of the United States, calling his four years in office an “honor beyond description.”

“Four years ago we launched a great national movement to rebuild our country and renew its spirit,” Trump said. “I stand before you truly proud of what we achieved together. We did what we came here to do, and so much more.”

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” he continued.

Trump thanked his family, who “fill[s] my world with light and with joy,” Vice President Mike Pence and his family, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, his cabinet, White House staff, secret service, and military and law enforcement across the country.

“We are a nation of incredible, decent, and faith-loving citizens who want our nation to thrive and be good,” the president went on. “All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."

“Four years ago I came to Washington as the only true outsider ever to be elected,” he said, before touting his record on the economy, trade, energy independence, judicial nominees, COVID-19 response, Middle East peace agreements, and more. “I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” he stressed.

“We restored American strength at home — and American leadership abroad,” he declared. “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves — a loss of confidence in our national greatness,” Trump warned. “We are — and must always be — a land of hope, of light and of glory to all the world.”

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” he reassured his supporters. “The best is yet to come.”

Trump confirmed earlier this month he would be breaking presidential tradition by declining to attend Biden’s inauguration. Pence reportedly did not attend Trump’s Wednesday sendoff.