Trump demands Senate pass SAVE America Act on election integrity, gender ideology

Trump is insisting that the Senate change its filibuster rule to pass the SAVE America Act by simple-majority vote, despite opposition from GOP senators.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump escalated his pressure campaign on Republicans over the weekend to change longstanding Senate rules to pass the SAVE America Act, now declaring he will not sign any other legislation until a “gold” version of the election reform bill reaches his desk.

The SAVE America Act would forbid states from accepting voter registrations from anyone who lacks proof of U.S. citizenship and require states to proactively identify non-citizen voters and remove them from their voter rolls. While such reforms are overwhelmingly popular, there is some debate among Republicans about federal versus state jurisdiction over election rules and, more significantly, passing the bill would require 60 Senate votes under the filibuster rules, and Republicans only hold a 53-seat majority.

Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly demanded the Senate change its filibuster rules to let most legislation pass by simple-majority vote. On Sunday, he took to Truth Social for his most strident version of the demand yet:

Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS. It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s demand that additional voting rules as well as unrelated gender issues be added to a theoretical “gold” version of the SAVE America Act clarifies another Truth Social post he made last week, inaccurately implying those additions were already in the bill.

Regardless, the ultimatum sets up a conflict with Senate GOP leadership, not over the bill itself so much as the cost of passing it. Last month, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, “It’s not just me not being willing to do it. There aren’t anywhere close to the votes, not even close, to nuking the filibuster.”

The “talking filibuster” alternative would entail an endurance test of sorts in which senators engage in literal verbal filibusters until one side’s members are unwilling or unable to debate any longer. But Thune has said that’s easier said than done as well, calling it an issue “on which there is not certainly a unified Republican Conference and there would have to be. If you go down that path, you’re talking about the need to table what are going to be numerous amendments and an ability to keep 50 Republicans unified pretty much on every single vote. There just isn’t the support for doing that at this point.”

On the one hand, tougher election rules are overwhelmingly popular. Eighty-three percent of Americans favor requiring photo identification to vote, including strong majority support across partisan and demographic lines. And despite the mainstream media’s persistent attempts to stigmatize “election deniers,” vote fraud has long been a very real issue across the country, with Democrats even going to court to try to prevent non-citizens from being purged from voter rolls.

On the other hand, not everyone who supports the SAVE America Act considers it worth the long-term risks of enabling a future Democrat Congress to pass their most radical agenda items with just 51 Senate votes. Among the actions they would likely take with that power would be codifying a nationwide “right” to abortion-on-demand, packing the U.S. Supreme Court with activist judges, giving themselves additional congressional seats by granting statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, granting amnesty and citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants (potentially giving them millions more Democrat voters), and the so-called “For the People” Act, which would forbid any state from adopting election integrity measures like those in the SAVE Act.

Supporters of weakening or abolishing the filibuster argue Democrats will end it at their first opportunity anyway, meaning Republicans or only handcuffing themselves in the meantime. Opponents argue the risk is simply too great, and Democrats getting enough votes to kill the filibuster even in a Senate majority is not a given, nor is such a majority having a Democrat House majority to accompany it.

Election fraud has been a frequent talking point for Trump ever since his loss in the hotly-disputed 2020 election to Joe Biden, an outcome he has frequently condemned as illegitimate. Some feared the 2024 election would be similarly “rigged” against Trump, but he ultimately defeated Kamala Harris on election night.

With Trump’s approval ratings in the red, the administration’s attempts to keep his tariffs alive under different laws, and the ultimate outcome of military strikes on Iran for both global stability and domestic gas prices, Republicans face a tough midterm election season in which they are currently projected to barely hold an even narrower Senate and lose control of the House.

Without measures like the SAVE America Act, vote fraud could be enough to flip outcomes in especially close races. By the same token, the specter of vote fraud could make for a useful excuse for politicians looking to deflect blame for narrow defeats.

