Trump: Democrats resist ‘basic principle’ that ‘illegal ballots should not be counted’

WASHINGTON D.C., November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump released a statement earlier today, accusing Democrats of resistance to the “basic principle” that legal ballots have to be counted, whereas illegal ballots should not be counted.

In his statement, Trump said, “We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” he continued.

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

The statement comes as more and more voices speak of widespread voter fraud seemingly taking place in the election, particularly regarding mail-in ballots.

In an update given on Thursday evening, President Trump warned that the Democrats were “trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election.”

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly. I really believe that, that’s why they did the mail-in ballots where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on. That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever,” Trump added.

Georgia recently announced a recount of the vote in the state, as the final result will be within the recount margin. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is currently just ahead of Trump, by less than 2,000 votes.

Former Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, wrote a letter to Americans on Wednesday night, warning that the country was in the midst of “the most colossal electoral fraud in history, in order to ensure the defeat of the man who has strenuously opposed the establishment of the New World Order that is wanted by the children of darkness.”

