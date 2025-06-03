Trump Department of Education replaces ‘Pride Month’ with ‘Title IX Month’ about protecting girls

Trump’s Education Department is dropping LGBT ‘pride’ celebrations this month, instead declaring June ‘Title IX Month’ and dedicating it to protecting female sports and spaces.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — As June begins, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) under the Trump administration is celebrating “Title IX Month” instead of LGBT “pride” month, putting the focus on historic legislation protecting the rights of actual females.

The Daily Wire reports that DOE “will spend June highlighting the Trump administration’s actions taken to protect female sports and spaces, as well as reversing the weaponization of Title IX that took place during the previous administration.” It will also launch investigations of the University of Wyoming letting a gender-confused male into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter, including letting him live in female-only campus housing; and Colorado’s Jefferson County Public Schools for forcing a young girl to share a bed with a “trans-identifying boy on an overnight school trip.”

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 provides a longstanding set of rules against sex discrimination in public education. In 2021, former President Joe Biden’s DOE issued a guidance to educators that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) interpreted Title IX to also cover “sexual orientation and gender identity” and would “fully enforce” this interpretation “in education programs and activities that receive Federal financial assistance from the Department.” In 2024, a finalized Title IX rule expanded the federal government’s prohibition against “discrimination” to include under its umbrella so-called “discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.”

The change, which had broad ramifications for sex-specific restrooms, lockers, and athletic programs, speech and conscience rights, provoked numerous lawsuits and rulings against the administration, and upon returning to power the Trump administration restored a biology-based understanding of sex to Title IX, including threatening to withhold federal funding from states who cling to “transgender” policies that negatively impact real females.

The Trump administration has also ended recognition of LGBT “pride” in the military, FBI, Kennedy Center, and more. Many are currently watching with great interest to see if the private sector embraces “Pride Month” as fully as it has in past years, given widespread backlash to “woke” ideology.

