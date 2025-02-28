Trump Dept. of Education launches website for parents to report gender ideology, DEI in schools

‘The US Department of Education is committed to ensuring all students have access to meaningful learning free of divisive ideologies and indoctrination,’ states the website, and it ‘will utilize community submissions to identify potential areas for investigation.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has announced the launch of EndDEI.Ed.Gov, a public portal for parents, students, teachers, and the broader community to submit reports of woke discrimination based on race or sex in publicly-funded K-12 schools.

Instead of DEI, “Schools should be focused on learning” declares the portal’s headline.

“The U.S. Department of Education is committed to ensuring all students have access to meaningful learning free of divisive ideologies and indoctrination,” states the website and “will utilize community submissions to identify potential areas for investigation.”

“For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies – but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely,” said Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty.

“Parents, now is the time that you share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools,” urged Justice, now also serving as a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., where she is leading a new parental rights initiative.

“This webpage demonstrates that President Trump’s Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents,” she explained.

During the Biden Administration, parents who attempted to push back against or even simply question DEI practices during public school board meetings across the country were labeled as dangerous threats by the FBI.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee found that the Biden White House had “colluded with the National School Boards Association to manufacture a pretext for the use of federal law enforcement authorities against parents” who challenged DEI practices and policies, often having to do with the promotion of sexually explicit LGBTQ+ materials within classrooms, demanding recognition of “transgender identities” of students and teachers, and allowing boys who “identify as female” to invade girls’ restroom and locker room spaces.

At the outset of the new Trump administration, the DOE announced that it had quickly “removed or archived hundreds of guidance documents, reports, and training materials that include mentions of DEI from its outward facing communication channels.”

“The Department also put employees charged with leading DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave,” it said in a press release at the time.

“These review efforts will continue as the Department works to end discrimination based on race and the use of harmful race stereotypes, both within the agency and throughout America’s education system,” the department added.

Among other actions, the Department of Education has recently dissolved its previous Diversity & Inclusion Council formed under President Barack Obama; dissolved its Employee Engagement Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility Council; cancelled ongoing DEI training and service contracts totaling over $2.6 million; withdrew the department’s “Equity Action Plan”; placed department staff involved in implementing the Biden administration’s DEI programs on paid administrative leave; and identified for removal more than 200 webpages of the Department of Education that featured DEI materials and pushed “harmful ideological programs” to schools.

Share











