Trump, DeSantis camps react to Matt Walsh’s report of fraudulent transgender surgery approvals

(LifeSiteNews) — A spokeswoman for a Super PAC supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump and a spokesman for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week responded to Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh’s blockbuster investigative report into the alleged fraudulent approvals of mutilating transgender surgeries.

In footage shared Wednesday, a producer for Catholic Daily Wire podcaster and author Matt Walsh’s show went undercover and requested a mutilating transgender surgery during a video call with a nurse from Denver-based transgender healthcare provider Plume Clinic, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

According to Walsh, his undercover producer was approved for the removal of his testicles after a 22-minute phone call despite the fact that he made no effort to appear as a woman and made clear that he did not actually experience gender dysphoria.

9/ In his intake form with Plume, Gregg provided a fake legal name. He said he had dysphoria in the past. But he stated he had never experienced it for six months or more. Under the current version of the DSM-5, that means he doesn’t have gender dysphoria. pic.twitter.com/MWoveVpQ2T — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2023

Another telehealth service known as Folx also reportedly greenlights dangerous and permanent surgeries for patients, even those lacking a “gender dysphoria” diagnosis, Walsh’s investigation noted.

“Folx, which provides letters authorizing surgeries for a nominal fee, goes on to admit that ‘it’s quite possible’ patients will receive a letter indicating a gender dysphoria diagnosis, even though they ‘really do not have dysphoria,’” Walsh explained. “We reached out to Folx about this. A staff member confirmed that a ‘diagnosis’ of gender dysphoria — with the word ‘diagnosis’ in scare quotes — is a ‘requirement’ for insurance purposes, even if it ‘doesn’t apply.’”

People close to both Trump’s and DeSantis’ campaigns weighed in on the report, each promising that the top Republican candidates would tackle the problem if elected to the White House.

“This report is shocking and deeply disturbing,” reacted Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for pro-Trump Super PAC Make America Great Again and a former assistant press secretary for the Trump administration. “President Trump will put an end to this evil malpractice in our medical industry, and fight back against the radical transgender ideology permeating every American institution.”

“Trump is the only candidate who has rolled out a detailed plan to combat this sickness, which includes a DOJ investigation into Big Pharma and hospital networks to determine if they deliberately covered up horrific long-term side-effects of ‘sex transitions’ to get rich at the expense of vulnerable patients,” Leavitt continued.

“The plan also calls on Congress to stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to pay for gender transitions,” she said.

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern, meanwhile, responded to the Daily Wire‘s request for comment by reiterating DeSantis’ record on protecting children from destructive transgender drugs and surgeries. In an earlier statement cited by the Daily Wire, Redfern also vowed that the DeSantis administration would “continue fighting against the rogue elements in the medical establishment that push ideology over evidence.”

Under DeSantis’ watch, Florida’s Board of Medicine has consistently voted to ban the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating gender “transition” surgeries for minors.

Last year, DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education” Act (defamed by legacy media outlets and Democrats as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), prohibiting sexual and gender-ideology content in schools for students in kindergarten through third grade and requiring any such content for older children to be “age appropriate.” The prohibition has since been extended through eighth grade.

Just last month, the Florida governor cemented the Board of Medicine’s regulations by signing legislation officially banning mutilating transgender surgeries and drugs for minors as part of a broad legislative package to protect the state’s kids from LGBT ideology.

“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” DeSantis said in a press release. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”

