Trump doesn’t rule out banning some vaccines if re-elected

Trump told NBC News he would discuss with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about potentially banning certain vaccines and ‘make a decision,’ adding that Kennedy is a ‘very talented guy and has strong views.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of banning certain vaccines if he is re-elected president, he indicated on Sunday.

When asked by NBC News whether a ban on at least some vaccines would be a potential option during a second term, Trump said he would consult the outspoken vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about such a decision.

“Well, I’m going to talk to [Kennedy] and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views,” Trump told NBC News.

The president reportedly declined to specify what exact position Kennedy would be appointed to, but has indicated in statements that he would give him wide latitude in decision-making.

“He can do anything he wants. He wants to look at the vaccines… everything,” Trump said on Thursday during an event in Glendale, Arizona.

In July, Kennedy’s son leaked footage online of his father’s phone call with Trump, during which the former president questioned the way that childhood vaccines are administered.

At the beginning of the video clip, Trump can be heard saying, “I agree with you, man. Something’s wrong with that whole system, and it’s the doctors you find. Remember I said, ‘I want to do small doses.’”

“When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby… and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it so many times,” Trump continued.

Children’s Health Defense, which was founded by Kennedy, just reported the story of a five-year-old who developed autism after being force-injected with 18 vaccines in one day as part of a custody battle.

The leaked footage shows that Trump holds to a stance of skepticism about childhood vaccination that he was publicly known for before the COVID shot rollout under his administration’s Operation Warp Speed. In 2017, Trump was criticized by the media for a statement he made in 2015 linking vaccines to autism: “People that work for me, just the other day, two years old, beautiful child went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later, got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic,” Trump said at the time.

It is noteworthy that while Trump admits that at least certain doses and kinds of childhood vaccines lead to autism and potentially other health problems, he has consistently defended Operation Warp Speed’s rollout of novel “vaccine” technology in the face of many reports that it has caused many deaths and serious health issues. Since leaving office, he repeatedly promoted the jab as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” In January 2023, he dismissed potential safety issues by suggesting that “problems” were in “relatively small numbers.”

It is little discussed, however, that while Operation Warp Speed was technically an initiative of the Trump administration, a significant number of the players involved clashed with the White House, as Politico has revealed. In fact, White House Coronavirus Task Force members were reported to have been excluded from early Warp Speed discussions.

Kennedy is known for vehemently opposing vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking thimerosal to neurological injuries, including autism. He went on to found Children’s Health Defense, an organization with the stated mission of “ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure,” largely through vaccines.

Kennedy said on Wednesday that Trump has asked him to reorganize and “clean up” federal health agencies like the CDC and FDA if the president is re-elected. This would involve ending conflicts of interest that favor the interests of pharmaceutical companies over evidence-based medicine, according to Kennedy.

He further shared that Trump has tasked him with ending “the chronic disease epidemic in this country,” especially chronic disease among children.

On Sunday, Trump also said that Kennedy’s proposal to have all fluoride removed from the public water supply “sounds okay” to him. Kennedy announced Saturday on X that on the first day of the Trump administration, the White House “will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” since it is associated with IQ loss and disease.

