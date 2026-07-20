Trump DOJ charges ‘woke’ college student for faking racist bomb threats

San Jose State University police documented more than 20 'hateful and threatening messages' by Ziheng 'Tony' Fang left in campus restrooms, many of which detailing violent attacks supposedly to happen on specific dates.

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges for a self-described, “100% woke” social justice activist it says is responsible for a series of hoax hate crimes and bomb threats at San Jose State University (SJSU).

According to the DOJ, since October 2024, SJSU campus police have documented more than 20 “hateful and threatening messages” left in campus restrooms, many of which detailing violent attacks supposedly to happen on specific dates.

Two such messages, discovered in November 2025, declared, “!WARNING! MASS BOMB NEXT WEEK” on a paper with drawings of swastikas and declarations such as “THIS IS A WHITE NATION” and “MAGA 2028,” indicating an intention to be perceived as the work of a Donald Trump supporter. Another message accompanying it declared, “Kill all Jews, Muslims, Chinks, and Mexicans.”

The message was found to bear the fingerprints of 30-year-old Ziheng “Tony” Fang, a SJSU grad student pursuing a master’s in data science. The College Fix reported that, rather than being MAGA, Fang identifies himself on various social media accounts as “100% woke,” a “social justice activist.” According to federal prosecutors, he “also includes a rainbow flag in his profile on Threads” and “has posted and/or shared content expressing anti-ICE, pro-immigration, anti-MAGA, and pro-Palestine views.”

Fang is being charged “with a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1038(a)(1) – False Information and Hoaxes,” which is punishable by fines and/or up to five years in jail, unless serious bodily injury results, in which case a violator would face up to 20 years. No such injury is alleged in this case; students and staff were notified of individual threats, and professors decided whether to cancel classes or hold them virtually on a case-by-case basis.

Especially on (but not limited to) college campuses, there is a long line of “hate crimes” purportedly committed against political liberals or sexual, racial, or religious minorities that the mainstream media seized upon but were later revealed to have been fabricated by the “victims” themselves.

In 2024, Taral Patel, a former Biden administration official who was the Democrat candidate for Fort Bend Precinct 3 Commissioner in Texas, was arrested and charged with online impersonation for writing racist Facebook comments against himself and attributing them to his Republican opponent, incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers.

Arguably the most infamous hate-crimes hoaxer is former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who in 2019 claimed he had been assaulted in Chicago by two masked men shouting racial and “homophobic” epithets, who allegedly beat him to the point of fracturing a rib, put a rope around his neck, and poured bleach on him while declaring “this is MAGA country.” Smollett was later revealed to have staged the incident, yet in 2024 the Illinois Supreme Court invalidated his conviction for lying to police.

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