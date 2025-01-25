Trump DOJ ends Biden case against Texas Children’s Hospital gender whistleblower

The Department of Justice secured a dismissal of the Biden administration’s case against former Texas Children’s Hospital surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim for exposing child gender 'transition' practices, continuing its pledge to end weaponization of the federal government.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) officially ended the Biden administration’s case against former Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) general surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim for exposing dangerous child gender “transition” practices at the facility, continuing its pledge to end left-wing weaponization of the federal government.

In 2023, Manhattan Institute journalist and New College of Florida board member Christopher Rufo interviewed a then-anonymous former TCH employee who said the hospital’s activist, Dr. Richard Roberts, did not hesitate to prescribe cross-sex hormones and mastectomies to gender-confused children whose medical records indicated “serious mental health issues,” including autism.

That whistleblower, long since revealed to be Haim, was later indicted by the Biden DOJ, ostensibly for sharing confidential patient records in violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) – even though the materials he exposed were not patient charts and were redacted to preserve patients’ anonymity. Haim faced up to 10 years in prison; even after losing the 2024 election to an opponent broadly expected abandon the prosecution, it continued attempting to enforce a gag order against Haim as late as December.

On Friday, the new Trump DOJ filed a motion urging the court to dismiss the case with prejudice that Judge David Hittner swiftly granted, meaning the charges cannot be re-filed in the future.

Celebrating the outcome, Haim’s wife, Andrea, noted that Biden’s campaign against her husband “came at great personal cost. Between the two of us, we have had hundreds of sleepless nights worried that he would go to federal prison for 10 years. We are completely broke. He was forced to leave me and his newborn baby daughter in the hospital an hour after I had an emergency c-section to make a court appearance in Houston.”

“But if you ask either of us, we would do it again in a heartbeat. Because of Eithan, the world is a better place for children, including our daughter. There is no greater gift we can give her than the knowledge that her daddy is a hero,” she continued. “I will have a lot more to say about what happened. The last few days have been terrifying. Eithan was a hair’s breadth away from federal jail and a show trial that would make Stalin blush — all because he spoke out on X.”

“But for now, we are going to end this ordeal the same way we started it,” Mrs. Haim concluded. “The first day the federal agents came to our home on the day of his graduation in June 2023, we didn’t cower in fear. We sat on the balcony, drank champagne, and planned our war strategy. Today is for celebrating, tomorrow is for accountability.”

A GiveSendGo campaign originally launched to help finance Haim’s legal defense is still running to help the family pay their significant remaining expenses and settle debts brought on by the Biden administration’s actions.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

