Trump DOJ investigating California, Maine over ‘transgender’ men in women’s prisons

The DOJ opened an investigation into a Maine women's prison that has housed a gender-confused man who murdered his parents, even after reports that he has sexually abused several women in jail.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating California and Maine for potentially violating the rights of female prisoners by placing gender-confused men into the same facilities.

“The Justice Department will investigate whether California engages in a pattern or practice of violating the constitutional rights of female prisoners incarcerated” at two women’s prisons, according to a news release.

The DOJ is also investigating Maine and its Windham Correctional Center for possible civil rights violations.

Both Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon released statements on March 26.

“Keeping men out of women’s prisons is not only common sense – it’s a matter of safety and constitutional rights,” Bondi stated. “The Trump Administration will not stand by if governors are facilitating the abuse of biological women under the guise of inclusion.”

Dhillon, who oversees civil rights law for the DOJ, said the “investigations will uncover whether the dangerous national trend of housing men in women’s prisons has resulted in violations of women’s constitutional rights.”

California’s prison system faces accusations of violating the First Amendment, Eight Amendment, and Fourteenth Amendment rights of prisoners.

At issue is a state law that allows gender-confused male felons to request to be housed next to female inmates.

“Under California law, men in state prisons, including violent felons charged with sex crimes and who have intact genitals, can request transfer to women’s prisons based on self-identification as transgender,” the DOJ explained in its news release.

The Department of Justice highlighted allegations that a Maine male felon is harassing female inmates in a prison where he is housed.

While the news release does not name the harasser, the Sun Journal recently reported that a gender-confused man named Andrew Balcer continues to harass women at the Windham facility in Maine that is now under investigation.

LifeSiteNews reported:

Since arriving at the prison, female inmates have reported that Balcer has “cornered” women; that he has groped them, “forcibly kissed” them, and that they have faced offers from Balcer “to impregnate them.” At least six, but “perhaps as many as 11,” women have complained about Balcer since his arrival, but aside from Balcer being occasionally segregated during investigations under the Prison Rape Elimination Act, nothing has been done.

The placement is due to a Democrat-backed law in Maine that requires men, even massive hulking violent criminals, be allowed in close, intimate facilities with female prisoners.

The Sun Journal further details the disturbing allegations, which may be upsetting to LifeSiteNews readers.

California has a similar law that places women in danger, according to California federal prosecutor Bill Essayli.

California’s so-called “Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act” has jeopardized the rights of female prisoners, according to Essayli. “Our Constitution protects women from having their civil rights violated by harmful state legislation wrapped in the language of ‘equity’ and ‘progress,’” the prosecutor stated in the DOJ news release.

Pro-transgender policies harm women, experts say

The investigations are the latest step toward protecting female prisoners from being assaulted by men.

A report by the Independent Women’s Forum further affirmed these are not isolated incidents, as part of a broader trend.

Indeed, the group found “44 states determine housing for trans-identifying males in women’s prisons on a case-by-case basis,” which means both Democratic and Republican led states.

“The law has been systematically twisted across the country to value the ‘rights’ of men to pretend to be the opposite sex over the physical and mental safety of incarcerated women,” legal analyst Inez Stepman concluded.

The report urged important protections, including “tying federal prison funding to policies that prioritize safety for female inmates” and “protecting incarcerated women’s rights to report abuse without retaliation or erasure of their claims.”

Still, leading Democrats generally favor laws that allow large, criminal men to sleep and shower alongside females.

Vice President Kamala Harris, for example, not only endorsed men being placed in women’s prisons but wanted taxpayers to pay for transgender surgeries.

“I made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every [so-called] transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care [i.e., mutilation] that they desired and need,” Harris said in 2019, describing her time as attorney general of the state.

Trump’s campaign ran devastating ads highlighting Harris’ support for tax-payer funded surgeries for “transgender” inmates.

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