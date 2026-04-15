Trump DOJ publishes report exposing Biden admin persecution of pro-lifers

The bombshell report explains that the Biden administration worked with pro-abortion organizations 'to gain internal information and push targets for FACE Act enforcement.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A disturbing new report released by the Department of Justice reveals collaboration between the Biden administration and pro-abortion groups to target pro-lifers.

The nearly 900-page document was published Tuesday. It details violations of the FACE Act, a 1994 law that prohibits activists from engaging in intimidation and coercive behavior outside abortion clinics. It also protect houses of worship.

The bombshell report explains that the Biden administration worked with leftist organizations such as the National Abortion Federation (NAF), Planned Parenthood, and Feminist Majority Foundation to capitalize “on their relationship with the Task Force to gain internal information and push targets for FACE Act enforcement.”

The report further confirmed the worrying trend pro-lifers already knew about, namely that there has been a near-unanimous biased enforcement of the FACE Act against pro-lifers.

The document is a product of President Trump’s “Weaponization Working Group,” which was started under former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

READ: Pro-life hero Mark Houck wins million dollar settlement after Biden DOJ targeted him

“This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs.”

Pro-life father Mark Houck was one of the many persons unjustly targeted by the Biden administration. He won a seven-figure wrongful arrest lawsuit earlier this month against the Justice Department after his home was raided by federal agents in September 2022. Houck had been accused of violating the FACE Act outside a Philadelphia-based abortion clinic.

The DOJ has since announced that it fired at least four prosecutors involved in the targeting, including Civil Rights Division Attorney Sanjay Patel. “Coordination primarily took place between Patel, as Task Force Director, and NAF Security Director, Michelle Davidson, remained in routine communication,” the report states.

Pro-life activist Will Goodman served 17 months in federal prison under the FACE Act. He was later pardoned by President Trump. In a statement, he said the battle taking place is “ultimately spiritual, and exposing the connections between the abortion cartels and government agents has a moral component.”

“The government must therefore repent, apologize, and make reparation for the many tens of millions of God’s little ones slaughtered with the full consent of the government,” he remarked. “With today’s report, rescuers involved in the federal FACE & conspiracy cases now have a new opportunity to speak for the voiceless.”

In January, the Trump administration announced it was launching an investigation into alleged FACE Act violations by a leftist mob that stormed a Southern Baptist church during a worship service on Sunday. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was part of the group.

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