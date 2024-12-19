Trump doubles down on using RFK Jr. to study possible link between vaccines and autism

During a free-flowing press conference at Mar-a-Lago Monday, Donald Trump mentioned the sharp rise in autism in recent decades, adding that he has experts 'looking to find out' if vaccines may be the cause.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Donald Trump is doubling down on his intention to study a possible link between vaccines and autism in children.

During a free-flowing press conference at Mar-a-Lago Monday, the incoming president said there are “problems” with the massive increase in autism cases in America over the past several decades and that he intends to get to the bottom of it.

“30 years ago, we had, I’ve heard numbers like 1 in 200,000, 1 in 100,000. Now I’m hearing numbers like 1 in 100. So, something’s wrong … and we’re going to find out about it,” he said.

Reporter: “Do you want RFK Jr. to revoke any vaccines?” Trump: “No I want him to come back with a report. We’re going to find out a lot. Something bad is happening. Take a look at autism today versus 25 years ago it’s not even believable.” pic.twitter.com/Xfbdf13TpN — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) December 16, 2024

President-elect Trump is asked if he believes there’s a connection between autism and childhood vaccinations: “You have brilliant people looking at it… We’re looking to find out.”pic.twitter.com/S2Pb8hQupr — The American Conservative (@amconmag) December 16, 2024

Trump’s remarks come just days after he told MSNBC anchor Kristen Welker that his choice to lead the Heath and Human Services Department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will be tasked with investigating the matter.

“Certain vaccines are incredible but maybe some aren’t, and if they aren’t, we have to find out … the drug companies are going to be working with RFK Jr,” he said.

Trump just put on an absolute masterclass in this Meet the Press interview: Welker: Do you want to see childhood vaccines eliminated? Trump: Uh, if they’re dangerous for the children… Welker: Studies show there is no link between vaccines and autism. Trump: Maybe it’s not… pic.twitter.com/lOORVdWHEz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 8, 2024

During COVID-19, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined a LifeSiteNews panel discussion on the science regarding the COVID shots. She warned that the experimental injections do not even qualify for the term “vaccine.”

“I refuse to call it a vaccine because it doesn’t meet any of the standards by which a vaccine is supposed to work,” she said.

In October 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted 15-0 to add COVID-19 shots to the U.S. childhood, adolescent and adult vaccine schedules.

Dr. Tenpenny warned about the dangers of the current vaccination schedule while attending the world premier of The Great Awakening documentary in June 2023.

“If a child gets all of the vaccines in the entire schedule, they get almost 13,000 micrograms of aluminum, and they get almost 600 micrograms of mercury, plus over 200 different chemicals,” she said. “So that’s why they’ve never been proven to be safe.”

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: “If a child gets all of the vaccines in the entire schedule, they get almost 13,000 micrograms of aluminum, and they get almost 600 micrograms of mercury, plus over 200 different chemicals.” “So that’s why they’ve never been proven to be safe.” Credit:… pic.twitter.com/ilgPzeZMhk — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 18, 2024

The upcoming 2025 Immunization Schedule approved by the CDC now recommends 36 vaccinations for children from the time they are in their mother’s womb until they are two years old (four doses are given to the pregnant mother while 32 doses are injected in the child from birth to 24 months).

Dr. Simone Gold has called for an investigation into the current vaccination schedule.

“In the 1960’s children received 5 vaccine shots in total. Today, the CDC says that children should receive 72 vaccine shots, a majority of them before the age of 6. The CDC is known for corruptly advancing Big Pharma interests. This schedule needs to be investigated further,” she said on X in September.

In the 1960’s children received 5 vaccine shots in total. Today, the CDC says that children should receive 72 vaccine shots, a majority of them before the age of 6. The CDC is known for corruptly advancing Big Pharma interests. This schedule needs to be investigated further. pic.twitter.com/eQV7cFl6rI — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 7, 2024

The CDC currently advises children to receive 70 doses before they turn 18. This is a massive increase from the 1980s, when they received 24 doses. Many medical freedom activists blame the explosion in shots on the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act which gave vaccine makers legal protection from any harm their products inflict on those who receive them.

Doctors and medical freedom activists, including RFK Jr., have long maintained that the massive uptick in autism in recent decades is likely due to the increases in vaccines for children.

