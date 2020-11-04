Trump draws most non-white votes for Republicans in 50 years

WASHINGTON D.C, November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump has attracted the largest number of non-white voters since 1960, despite liberal campaigns accusing the president of racism.

Exit polls confirmed that Trump received 26% of the non-white vote (so far), which is the highest number that the Republican party has had since 1960, when the GOP received 32% of the non-white vote.

Reuters reports that the Edison Exit polls show that “11% of African Americans, 31% of Hispanics and 30% of Asian Americans voted for Trump, up 3 percentage points from 2016 among all three groups.”

The rise in Trump votes since his 2016 win is notable since even though former vice president Joe Biden has secured more of the non-white vote than the president, Trump and his supporters have repeatedly been accused of being racist.

Despite the anti-Trump slurs, and especially in light of the Black Lives Matter protests which sought to vilify the president, Trump has won the favor of more non-white voters than expected, since Vice President Nixon’s failed run for the White House 50 years ago.

Trumps overperformance with Hispanics is the biggest story of the night so far — MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) November 4, 2020

Biden made headlines earlier in the summer, when he mentioned in an interview, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Meanwhile, black Trump supporters have often faced censorship, whilst white and black Biden supporters have shocked members of the black community with their own racist behavior towards black Trump advocates.

However, Biden seems to have garnered an increase in support from white voters, as the exit polls noticed a small drop in Trump’s majority of white support in places such as Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The polls also noted that 32% of voters considered that a strong leader mattered most when voting, and of that number, 71% voted for Trump. Another question posed, showed that out of five options, concern for the economy motivated the largest group, 35% of those polled. Of that number, 82% had voted for Trump and only 17% had voted for Biden.

