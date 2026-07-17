Trump Education Department defends homeschool parents from hateful woke podcasters

After 'I've Had It' podcasters slammed homeschoolers, the US Department of Education responded, 'The proven value of homeschooling should never be dismissed as ‘trickle-down stupidity.’ The only thing that is stupid is your ignorance.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) responded Wednesday to two liberal podcasters who devoted a portion of their Tuesday show to a vicious condemnation of homeschool parents.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, I’ve Had It co-host Angie Sullivan said, “You would not believe how many people in Bible study homeschool their kids, and you just think, ah, I worry about that. I just think homeschooling is a bad idea from soup to nuts. I don’t care if you’re a nuclear physicist. I think it’s just f***ing weirdest as f*** that you want your kids around you all day, every day, and all night.” She added, “I don’t trust somebody that wants to be with their kids 24/7. For me, personally, it was that I would have gotten up on my hands and knees and strapped them to my back and crawled to get them to school every day just to get them where I wasn’t. I think a lot of dumb people do it because it’s just easier, and that’s a concern … I just can’t think of very many good things about homeschooling.”

Co-host Jennifer Welch agreed: “I’m talking about the freaks of the megachurch. I’m talking about the ones that have schools that are, you know, these crazy indoctrination factories, hate academies. I think it’s a huge problem. I cannot stand these people. I just think it’s such a selfish thing for parents to do (…) These are people that fear critical thinking more than anything on the planet, that have to be taught a script of reality, and that they are incapable of critically thinking, they’re incapable of deduction skills.”

On Wednesday, the DOE’s official social media account responded, “Homeschoolers, like the winner of the Presidential 1776 Award, have demonstrated their ability to succeed at the highest level time and time again. The proven value of homeschooling should never be dismissed as ‘trickle-down stupidity.’ The only thing that is stupid is your ignorance.”

Homeschoolers, like the winner of the Presidential 1776 Award, have demonstrated their ability to succeed at the highest level time and time again. The proven value of homeschooling should never be dismissed as “trickle-down stupidity.” The only thing that is stupid is your… https://t.co/cl0LZN3jJt — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) July 15, 2026

Across the country, homeschooling has emerged as a popular alternative to widely politicized public education. The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on gender, race, and other agenda items (as well as explicit sexual content) has long been a major concern in American schools and libraries, from book shelves to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

Contrary to the podcasters’ dim view of homeschooling, a systematic review of scholarship on the issue published in May in the Peabody Journal of Education found that 62% of studies on academic achievement found a “positive effect for the homeschooled students compared to institutionally schooled students, while a few studies have shown mixed or negative results”; 64% of studies on social and emotional development found “clearly positive outcomes for the homeschooled compared to those in conventional schools”; and 54% “on the relative success of the home-educated who later became adults showed positive outcomes for the homeschooled compared to those who had been in conventional schools.”

A wide variety of further resources on homeschooling can be found on the Home School Legal Defense Association’s (HSLDA’s) website.

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